Team Canada fully aware all eyes will be on gold medal game 

Sweden won the gold medal at the 2006 Torino Olympics, the only best-on-best competition Canada hasn't won since Czechia won gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

"You always feel that responsibility as a Canadian, you want to be the best," Canada forward Tom Wilson said. "It's been our game for a long time. The guys that are pulling the jersey on, it's our responsibility to go out there and prove why we're the best, why we should be the best and continue to be the best.

“But that being said, it's 2026. The Americans have a heck of a team; their programs are first-class now, and they’ve got some amazing superstar talents in that room. Every guy that will be on the ice will be a heck of a hockey player, so it’s going to be such a fine margin now."

All of that is to say there's no shame should the Canadians lose Sunday. The Americans have come far enough that they are basically even with Canada except for one major detail:

In the three instances since 2002 that the U.S. and Canada have played in a winner-take-all game, the Canadians have come out on top, winning the Olympic gold medal games in 2002 and 2010, and the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game last year.

Canada lost to the U.S. in in the preliminary round in Vancouver and in the round-robin part of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but never when a medal was on the line.

Canada also defeated the U.S. in the semifinals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"We talk about it," Canada forward Macklin Celebrini said. "Whenever you represent the maple leaf, whenever you represent Canada at any level, it means something more and there's a little bit of pressure on you to execute. That's what we're just going to try to do."

Twice already in this tournament it has come oh-so close to going the other way, with Team Czechia putting a scare into Canada in the quarterfinals and Team Finland doing the same in the semifinals.

In many respects, it's almost unfathomable that Canada is playing for gold at the Olympics because it was less than four minutes away from losing to the Czechs in the quarterfinals and less than 10 minutes from losing to the Finns in the semifinals.