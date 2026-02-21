U.S. looks to build on 'best that we’ve played' heading into Olympic final

Brace for Canada in gold medal game after dominating Slovakia in semis

Team USA playing best hockey Larkin Thompson

© Elsa/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN – It wasn’t that long ago that Team USA played its first game in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

It was a 5-1 win against Team Latvia on Feb. 12. It was good, not great. It was the kind of game that inspired hope for what’s to come, but also the realization that work, and a lot of it, needs to be done.

Fast forward eight days to Team USA’s fifth game here, and the progress was on full display.

Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson scored in the first period. The U.S. built its lead with three more goals in the second and rolled to a dominating 6-2 win against Team Slovakia in the semifinals at Santagiulia Arena on Friday.

“Without a doubt it’s the best that we’ve played,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

It better be the best they’ve played so far, because the biggest challenge is coming Sunday, when the Americans face Team Canada in the gold medal game (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

“It’s a big test,” forward Jake Guentzel said. “But we feel good with where our game is at and where we’re going.”

The U.S. has a lot to build from with the way it played against Slovakia.

Dominant from the jump, Larkin scored with a wrist shot off the rush set up by a quick stretch pass from Zach Werenski to give the Americans a 1-0 lead 4:19 into the game.

That’s the transition game the Americans need against Canada.

“We’ve tried from the beginning to play fast,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “Our speed is our weapon. Playmaking is something we have in spades up front. When we can put our guys in good spots to transition, we got a ton of speed.”

The power play delivered late in the first period, Thompson scoring on a bullet of a one-timer from low in the left circle off a pass from Jack Eichel just 17 seconds into the man-advantage.

If Canada is going to give the U.S. a chance on the power play, that type of quick puck movement leading to even quicker shots will be key.

“We’re obviously better than we were the first game,” defenseman Quinn Hughes said. “It’s a bunch of great, elite players playing together and the more you play together the more you’re going to be able to read off each other and understand the system we want to play, where guys like pucks and whatnot.”

Jack Hughes scored two goals in the second period around one from Eichel, showcasing his skill and shot, and his evolution on this team from fourth-line right wing against Latvia to a massive contributor on a line with Thompson and Larkin.

“He’s a terrific player, mentally tough,” Quinn Hughes said of his younger brother. “He goes out there and makes a big-time play. It’s a testament to where his mentality is at at 24 years old. He’s one of the best players in the world and you’re seeing it right now live.”

It was 5-0 after 40 minutes and the U.S. was doubling up Slovakia in shots on goal, 26-13.

The Americans left no doubt because of how they were playing; direct, fast, aggressive but smart.

“We were playing our hockey,” Guentzel said.

They can call it their hockey because it’s a brand they’ve built since arriving here on Feb. 8.

They learned from first-period blunders against Team Denmark in their second game of the preliminary round.

They learned from a tight, fast-paced, low-scoring 2-1 overtime win against Team Sweden in the quarterfinals, when they learned the hard way that they can’t play to protect a 1-0 lead but instead have to continue to play on their toes attacking.

“I feel like our team has improved with every game that it’s played,” Sullivan said. “I think they’ve improved in every aspect of the game. I think there’s a clear understanding of how we’re trying to play. I think there’s more attention to detail in the tactics, in particular away from the puck. I think the players have a better understanding of the roles they’ve been cast in and what their contribution is to try to help us win. I think we’ve improved in all of those aspects and for me that’s just the evolution of the team and that’s part of the journey.”

The journey ends Sunday, one way or another, and the U.S. will have to be better than it was against Slovakia.

Give Canada five chances on the power play as the Slovaks had and they can pretty much forget about winning gold.

Sit back and Canada will attack in ways Slovakia simply can’t, creating pressure that might be too much for any team to handle, even one as well-equipped as the Americans.

“Just trust our game,” goalie Connor Hellebuyck said. “Come out with swagger and play our game.”

There’s confidence and belief that they will do that.

In reality, yes, this is the exact same team that played against Latvia eight days ago. It just looks way different now.

“We’ve gotten better each game and sometimes that’s what it’s going to take in these tournaments with just being comfortable with guys and getting their tendencies,” Guentzel said. “So, yeah, we’ve gotten better and hopefully the best is the last one.”

