U.S. looks to build on 'best that we’ve played' heading into Olympic final

MILAN – It wasn’t that long ago that Team USA played its first game in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

It was a 5-1 win against Team Latvia on Feb. 12. It was good, not great. It was the kind of game that inspired hope for what’s to come, but also the realization that work, and a lot of it, needs to be done.

Fast forward eight days to Team USA’s fifth game here, and the progress was on full display.

Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson scored in the first period. The U.S. built its lead with three more goals in the second and rolled to a dominating 6-2 win against Team Slovakia in the semifinals at Santagiulia Arena on Friday.

“Without a doubt it’s the best that we’ve played,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

It better be the best they’ve played so far, because the biggest challenge is coming Sunday, when the Americans face Team Canada in the gold medal game (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

“It’s a big test,” forward Jake Guentzel said. “But we feel good with where our game is at and where we’re going.”

The U.S. has a lot to build from with the way it played against Slovakia.

Dominant from the jump, Larkin scored with a wrist shot off the rush set up by a quick stretch pass from Zach Werenski to give the Americans a 1-0 lead 4:19 into the game.

That’s the transition game the Americans need against Canada.

“We’ve tried from the beginning to play fast,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “Our speed is our weapon. Playmaking is something we have in spades up front. When we can put our guys in good spots to transition, we got a ton of speed.”