Olympic men’s hockey medal games predictions by NHL.com staff

MILAN -- It all comes down to this.

The United States and Canada will play for the gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

It will be the sixth time the two hockey superpowers will meet at an Olympics with NHL players, Canada holding a 4-1 lead.

Who will bring the gold home from Italy?

Also, who will win the bronze medal game between Finland and Slovakia?

The eight editors and writers from NHL.com and NHL.com/International here reveal their predictions for both games:

Andrew Ardini, Director of Production, NHL.com International

Gold medal game

Prediction: Canada 3, United States 1

Why: I predicted Canada way back when the tournament started, so let’s stick with it. Canada gets what seemingly no one can lately -- an empty-net goal to clinch the gold.

Bronze medal game

Prediction: Slovakia 4, Finland 3

Why: Winning an Olympic medal for the first time was a huge deal four years ago for Slovakia. That motivation will still be there for the Slovaks, who get their first medal with NHL players involved.

JF Chaumont, LNH.com senior writer

Gold medal game

Prediction: Canada 3, United States 1

Why: Defense wins championships, but not a gold medal at the Olympics. Connor McDavid is the best player in the world, and he will guide Canada to the promised land.

Bronze medal game

Prediction: Finland 4, Slovakia 2

Why: Finland will not lose twice in a few days to Slovakia. It has more depth, more talent, and a better goalie in Juuse Saros.