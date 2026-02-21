Canada, U.S. playing for gold medal at Olympics ‘a celebration of hockey’

MILAN -- The ad aired on NBC even before the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Actor Jon Hamm spoke to the United States men’s hockey team in a locker room to pump up the players.
“You’re going to Milan to bring home the biggest prize of all,” Hamm said.
“Canadian tears,” center Jack Eichel said, nodding.
“Exactly,” Hamm said. “Wait. What? What did Canada do?”
“Stuff,” forward Brady Tkachuk said, looking angry.
NBC cut to footage of Tkachuk fighting Canada forward Sam Bennett during the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.
The network capitalized on the U.S.-Canada rivalry in that tournament to promote the Olympics, and the countries will meet again in the gold medal game at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICE Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).
“It’s the matchup everybody wanted, right?” Team Canada forward Tom Wilson said. “And I think we’re excited for it. Obviously, both teams know what each other are going to bring. It’s going to be everything that we have.”
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association staged the 4 Nations Face-Off. It featured Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States in the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016. But two nations made it wildly successful, attracting an audience beyond the hockey world.