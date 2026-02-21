Canada, U.S. playing for gold medal at Olympics ‘a celebration of hockey’

Each team feels it has improved from a year ago too. Two examples: The U.S. added Quinn Hughes, who couldn’t play at 4 Nations due to an oblique injury and won the Norris Trophy in 2023-24, when he was voted the NHL’s best defenseman. Canada added 19-year-old forward Macklin Celebrini, who ranks fourth in the NHL in scoring this season with 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 55 games for the San Jose Sharks.

“Just some outrageous star power on both sides,” said U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk, who won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers each of the past two seasons. “But it seems like when you put all these great players on one ice sheet together, it’s the defense that is probably the thing that’s most noticeable, and the tight checking. … It’s as tight of hockey as you’re going to find in the world maybe ever, so it’s going to be a great game.”

Hardcore hockey fans will tune in, even if they must get up early on a Sunday morning. Other folks will flip on NBC out of curiosity. Maybe they saw that Jon Hamm ad. Will the Americans draw Canadian tears, or will the Canadians win gold again? If these players are so fun to watch in the Olympics, what are they like in the NHL?

“In a lot of ways, it’s a celebration of hockey,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. "We talked about that at the 4 Nations experience. These guys are savants with how they play the game, their creativity, the pace that they’re able to execute high-level plays at both sides. As coaches, we have the best seat in the house, and we marvel at what they do out there. These are the very best in the sport that are going to go against one another.

“I think from that standpoint, if you’re a hockey fan, regardless of where your affinity lies ... there’s no better game to watch than the one that’s going to take place tomorrow.”