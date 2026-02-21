Crosby practices with Team Canada, could play in gold medal game against U.S.

Captain missed semifinal win Friday with lower-body injury; Morrissey ruled out

By Dan Rosen
NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby practiced Saturday, moving a step closer to potentially playing for Team Canada in the gold medal game against Team USA at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

Crosby, Canada’s captain, didn’t play in the semifinals Friday, a 3-2 win against Team Finland, because of a lower-body injury, but coach Jon Cooper did not rule him out of playing in the final against the United States.

"We'll see," Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "I watched him skate today. I haven't spoken to him yet. We're going to meet tonight and have a determination of what's going to happen tomorrow.

“He won't put himself in harm's way. He's not going to put the team in harm's way. Obviously, we'd love to have him, but that determination will be made tonight."

Cooper said Crosby will not dress unless he is fully capable of helping the team.

"It's too important and we don't have somebody in there as an inspiration when we could have a player capable of helping, and you never know if guys are going to get hurt in the game," Cooper said. "He wouldn't want to do that either."

Canada forward Nick Suzuki said Crosby was moving well in practice.

"I thought he looked really good out there on the ice today, so hopefully he's in," Suzuki said. "It'd mean a lot to him and us. He's such a big leader, big voice.

“Everyone looks up to him, and it'd be awesome if he can play tomorrow."

Crosby has been around the team since his injury, addressing the group and talking 1-on-1 with players about what he is seeing.

"He's been extremely positive," center Connor McDavid said. "Still contributing even though he didn't play last game. Still being the leader he is."

McDavid wore the “C” in Crosby's absence Friday and likely would do so again if he can't play Sunday. International Ice Hockey Federation rules stipulate teams must have a player wearing the “C” in every game.

"We definitely wanted to give him an opportunity to play one more," McDavid said. "We've done that and we'll see."

Canada defenseman Josh Morrissey has been ruled out of the gold medal game, Cooper said.

Morrissey hasn't played since Canada's tournament opener against Czechia on Feb. 12, when he sustained an undisclosed injury.

He appeared to be getting better and was skating in practice, but Cooper said he is not capable of helping Sunday, so he won't play.

"We want Josh in this game and he helps us, but in the end if you're not physically able to do it … " Cooper said. "The one selfless thing about this team and the way I've watched these players, and it goes right down to Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli, when it comes to the flag nobody is getting in the way.

“If they're not capable of giving what they think is optimal effort, they don't want to put the country at harm. They understand what we have here. Josh, in the end, he just wouldn't be able to perform at what he could, so we had to make the decision."

Morrissey also could not play against Team USA in championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off last year because he was sick.

"This is a year now we've had the same conversation," Cooper said, "and I feel for him because he's just an all-world kid and a hell of a hockey player."

