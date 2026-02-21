Crosby practices with Team Canada, could play in gold medal game against U.S.

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby practiced Saturday, moving a step closer to potentially playing for Team Canada in the gold medal game against Team USA at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

Crosby, Canada’s captain, didn’t play in the semifinals Friday, a 3-2 win against Team Finland, because of a lower-body injury, but coach Jon Cooper did not rule him out of playing in the final against the United States.

"We'll see," Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "I watched him skate today. I haven't spoken to him yet. We're going to meet tonight and have a determination of what's going to happen tomorrow.

“He won't put himself in harm's way. He's not going to put the team in harm's way. Obviously, we'd love to have him, but that determination will be made tonight."

Cooper said Crosby will not dress unless he is fully capable of helping the team.

"It's too important and we don't have somebody in there as an inspiration when we could have a player capable of helping, and you never know if guys are going to get hurt in the game," Cooper said. "He wouldn't want to do that either."

Canada forward Nick Suzuki said Crosby was moving well in practice.

"I thought he looked really good out there on the ice today, so hopefully he's in," Suzuki said. "It'd mean a lot to him and us. He's such a big leader, big voice.

“Everyone looks up to him, and it'd be awesome if he can play tomorrow."