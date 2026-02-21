United States eager for ‘battle of the ages’ against Canada for Olympic gold medal

MILAN -- And so, it comes down to this.

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 -- the first Olympics showcasing NHL players in 12 years -- will climax with Team USA taking on Team Canada in the gold medal game at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICE Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

The Americans earned another shot at their nemesis with a 6-2 win against Team Slovakia in the semifinals Friday, and they will try to win gold in men’s hockey for the first time since the “Miracle on Ice” team did it at Lake Placid in 1980.

“It’s best on best,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “It’s what every American and Canadian grows up watching, grows up caring about. This is the pinnacle of the sport. This is as good as it gets and a rivalry that’s as good as it gets, so there will be not one TV without this game on in the United States and Canada, and that should get you pretty fired up.”

Forward Dylan Larkin said: “It’s going to be a battle of the ages, I think.”

This group of Americans has been waiting for this opportunity for a year, since Connor McDavid scored in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 win against the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 20, 2025.

USA Hockey has been waiting for it since 2010, when Sidney Crosby scored in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 win against the U.S. in the gold medal game of the Vancouver Olympics, and since 2002, when the U.S. lost to Canada 5-2 in the gold medal game of the Salt Lake City Olympics.

The United States hasn’t defeated Canada in a winner-take-all game in a best-on-best tournament since the last time it won a best-on-best tournament, defeating Canada 5-2 in Game 3 of the best-of-3 final of the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. Keith Tkachuk -- the father of forwards Matthew and Brady Tkachuk -- was on that team.

“Can’t really script it any better than that,” Brady Tkachuk said. “I mean, I know for us, it’s just, all we cared about was putting ourselves in that position. Didn’t really matter who we were going to play. But now that it’s all set in stone, everything happens for a reason.”