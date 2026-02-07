Olympics a ‘dream come true’ for NHL players heading to Italy

NEW YORK -- The day has come. For the first time in 12 years, NHL players are heading to the Olympics.

And the NHL is all in.

NHL players are departing on five charter planes from the New York area on Saturday, bound for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. They're scheduled to land in Milan on Sunday and hit the ice for a full slate of practices.

The men’s tournament begins when Slovakia faces Finland at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Wednesday (10:30 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC). The gold medal game is Feb. 22.

“NHLers haven’t been able to play in the Olympics in a really long time,” said New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, who will represent the United States. “It is a dream come true.”

NHL players have participated in five Olympics: Nagano in 1998, Salt Lake in 2002, Torino in 2006, Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

The world’s best players made one of Games’ marquee events the best it could be. But for a variety of reasons, the NHL found that shutting down its season to send its players to someone else’s tournament was not in its best interest, especially when the Olympics were held outside North America. NHL players didn’t go to PyeongChang in 2018.

The NHL agreed to Olympic participation while negotiating an extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association worked together to address several issues with the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation.

NHL players were supposed to go to Beijing in 2022. They didn’t because so many NHL regular-season games were postponed due to the pandemic that the 2021-22 schedule could not have been completed in a reasonable timeframe with a 17-day Olympic break.

The NHL and NHLPA staged the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, a best-on-best tournament featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. It was wildly successful, capturing the attention of people inside and outside the hockey world.

That set the stage for Milan -- and for the NHL and NHLPA to hold the World Cup of Hockey in 2028 for the first time in 12 years. The plan is to alternate the Olympics and World Cup every two years, creating a regular schedule of best-on-best international tournaments.

“Obviously, the anticipation is pretty high, and everybody is excited for it,” said Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, who will represent Switzerland. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ve been waiting to go back for a long time.”