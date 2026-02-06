Germany optimistic for Olympics with Draisaitl, more NHL stars on roster

CHICAGO -- For Leon Draisaitl, the roster for the German national team heading into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is looking pretty good.

“I like it. I like it a lot,” the Edmonton Oilers forward said in January. “I think we’ve got a lot of things covered when it comes to how you want to build a team. Obviously, it’s all about finding each other, finding your roles early and clicking, accepting your roles. But I really like the makeup of our group.”

It's a good makeup, considering the country’s NHL talent heading to the Olympics, which includes Draisaitl, Utah Mammoth forward JJ Peterka, Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle, Minnesota Wild forward Nico Sturm, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider and Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Germany is producing more players who are stars on this side of the pond. Can it be mentioned in the same vein as hockey’s best national teams, such as the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland? Not yet.

But is Germany gaining ground?

“I think we are (getting closer), but you have to be honest about the whole situation,” Seider said before the season. “Yes, (at the Olympics) we’ll have the best team that ever stepped on the ice for German hockey, but also the other teams will have their best teams that are possibly out there and will compete with German players from our own league against the best NHL players there are right now.

“You just have to see it as a huge bonus to be part of the Olympic games and just really to embrace the whole moment. Then obviously in moments like that, miracles can happen but overall, you just have to really soak in the energy, the atmosphere and really be thankful for having the chance to play in a tournament like that.”

Germany is in Group C of the 12-team tournament, along with Latvia, the United States and Denmark. Germany plays its first game against Denmark on Feb. 12 (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, TSN). It plays Latvia on Feb. 14 and the U.S. on Feb. 15.

Germany is looking for bigger and better results on the international front. It’s never won an international tournament. In 21 Olympic appearances, its best finish came when it won silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Prior to that, it won bronze in the 1976 Innsbruck Olympics (West Germany) and the 1932 Lake Placid Olympics. Germany also won silver at the 1930, 1953 (West Germany) and 2023 IIHF World Championships.