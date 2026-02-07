Finland projected Olympic lines by NHL.com

Stars forwards Hintz, Rantanen, defensemen Heiskanen, Lindell top depth chart at positions

Hintz Rantanen Heiskanen DAL OLY FIN projected lines

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 men's hockey tournament starts Wednesday.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team Finland, which is in Group B, will open against Team Slovakia on Feb. 11 (10:30 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC), then play Team Sweden on Feb. 13 and Team Italy on Feb. 14.

Though Finland announced its roster Jan. 2, NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what some countries' forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth chart should look like.

Today, NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke, writer Tracey Myers and NHL.com/fi senior editor Sami Haapasalo play coach of Team Finland with their projected lines:

Forwards

Mikael Granlund -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Sebastian Aho -- Oliver Kapanen

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Teuvo Teravainen

Joel Kiviranta -- Erik Haula -- Eeli Tolvanen

Joel Armia

Kaapo Kakko

The forward lineup remains basically the same since our first go-around at this in early January. Once again, let's work with the chemistry that's been established with some Finns on their respective NHL teams. Hintz and Rantanen are in their first full regular season together with the Dallas Stars. Add Granlund, who's now with the Anaheim Ducks but was Hintz and Rantanen's teammate in Dallas last season. Aho gives the second line a strong center anchor with Lehkonen, who cooled off offensively in January (three goals, five assists) but is still having a good season. Teravainen, now with the Chicago Blackhawks, could easily play with Aho because of their past history together with the Carolina Hurricanes. Given Teravainen's shots on goal are down this season but his defense remains strong, he could be moved to the third line. But for now, the third line is Luostarinen and Lundell, who play together for the Florida Panthers, and Tolvanen, who's been dependable for the Seattle Kraken this season. Wrap things up with the fourth line of Kiviranta, Haula and Tolvanen and the Finns are ready to roll. -- Myers

Defensemen

Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell

Niko Mikkola -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Mikko Lehtonen -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Henri Jokiharju

Olli Maatta

It's a no-brainer to put Heiskanen and Lindell together, because they've been a great pair for the Stars this season and the existing chemistry shouldn't be overlooked. In addition, each can log huge minutes. Opponents will have a tough time against Mikkola and Ristolainen, who will form a physical shut-down pair, but they can also contribute offensively. Lehtonen will be the more offensive-minded defenseman in the third pair alongside Matinpalo, who played well in the 4 Nations Face-Off and has been steady defensively for the Ottawa Senators. Jokiharju is a decent all-around player, who will compete for ice time with Matinpalo and Maatta, who has had a challenging season with the Utah Mammoth but brings valuable experience to the team. -- Haapasalo

Goalies

Juuse Saros

Joonas Korpisalo

Kevin Lankinen

There was going to be some competition for the No. 1 spot between Saros and a surging Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the No. 1 role. But Luukkonen sustained a lower-body injury while playing with the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 27 and was replaced by Korpisalo on Tuesday. So, now the net belongs to Saros, who was the starter for Team Finland at 4 Nations. He has had an up-and-down season for the Nashville Predators but remains the best option available to Finland. Korpisalo of the Boston Bruins is 4-0-2 with a .918 save percentage since Jan. 1 and could possibly steal the job during the group stage. -- Roarke

Related Content

Team Finland roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Tolvanen, Kiviranta

Team Finland hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Luukkonen out for Olympics, replaced by Korpisalo on Team Finland

Olympics

Canada projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com

Olympic ice hockey got its start 106 years ago

United States projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com

Sweden projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com

Wennberg aiming to help propel Sharks to playoffs, Sweden to Olympic gold

Olympics a ‘dream come true’ for NHL players heading to Italy

NHL Winter Olympics men’s hockey interactive guide

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy top 10 sleepers for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Team Latvia prepared to surprise at Olympics after climb to prominence

Team Finland chasing Olympic gold medal repeat at Milano Cortina

Denmark hoping to turn Worlds upset of Canada into Olympic success

Team Switzerland seeks to build on success from Worlds

Germany optimistic for Olympics with Draisaitl, more NHL stars on roster

Canada, United States picked to win Olympic gold by NHL.com staffers

What NHL players are saying heading into 2026 Olympics

Thompson sharp in return to Capitals, ready for Olympics with Canada

Schaefer says playing in future Olympics would be 'dream come true'