Finland projected Olympic lines by NHL.com

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 men's hockey tournament starts Wednesday.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team Finland, which is in Group B, will open against Team Slovakia on Feb. 11 (10:30 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC), then play Team Sweden on Feb. 13 and Team Italy on Feb. 14.

Though Finland announced its roster Jan. 2, NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what some countries' forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth chart should look like.

Today, NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke, writer Tracey Myers and NHL.com/fi senior editor Sami Haapasalo play coach of Team Finland with their projected lines: