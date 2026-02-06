What NHL players are saying heading into 2026 Olympics

The NHL season has now paused for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with players from the League participating in the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014 in Sochi.
With men’s hockey games set to begin Wednesday, NHL players headed to the Olympics gave their thoughts on the tournament and representing their respective countries before boarding their flights in hopes of getting to stand on the podium wearing a medal.
Here are some of their insight, in alphabetical order, compiled by NHL.com staff writers and independent correspondents:
Sebastian Aho, Finland (Carolina Hurricanes)
"We're a lot smaller country than the U.S., and I think we're very close. When you go play for the Finnish national team, you walk in the room and you're all really good buddies and you're on the same page right away. Obviously it helps that it's a smaller circle and you grew up with these guys, but team spirit, when you play for the team, the brotherhood, it's something special."
Frederik Andersen, Denmark (Carolina Hurricanes)
"We have Latvia, we have Germany (in our group). I think we have a chance against them. Obviously the U.S. is a big hockey nation, so it will be a little tougher against them. ... We're a proud nation, we're a small country. A lot of great players went before us to get Denmark to where it is now."
Erik Cernak, Slovakia (Tampa Bay Lightning)
“It’s just a proud moment when you can put the jersey on and play for the country. For the whole country, hockey is No. 1, equal to soccer. The whole country is going to watch. They can’t wait for that. It’s a country celebration when they can get together, watch the games, talk about it, all the media and stuff. We know there’s going to be a lot of pressure from the outside. We know we don’t have as many good players as Canada or the United States or all those bigger countries, but we’re going to play the right way, and hopefully we can do something there.”
Kyle Connor, United States (Winnipeg Jets)
"We've got a little revenge edge to us as a Team USA coming back there from the 4 Nations, and I know it's not just us against Canada. There's a lot of other teams in this tournament as well, but, you know, the anticipation's there and the eagerness, and it's been a process building since 4 Nations. ... And being American, I’m extremely, extremely proud and obviously very gracious to be able to wear that sweater. It means a lot to me. And there's a rich history of U.S. hockey players before me that have gone through it, and so it's a great honor, and looking forward to the experience."
Drew Doughty, Canada (Los Angeles Kings)
“This one’s going to be super special for me, because it’ll be the first one that I’ve had my kids at. I’m very excited to experience it with them. They’ve never been to Italy, never been to the Olympic Games, so they’re super excited. And, yeah, I hope to win them a gold medal. I mean, everyone on that team is an unbelievable player, and they’ve all dealt with pressure and high-pressure moments, and everyone on Team Canada thrives under the pressure, so I don’t see that being an issue. Yes, it’s a fail if we don’t win a gold, but we’re going in there, and we’re just going to play our butts off, and whatever happens, happens.”
Jack Eichel, United States (Vegas Golden Knights)
"It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid, and I always wanted to represent my country. When the movie “Miracle” came out, I was 8 years old. Ever since watching that, it was always a dream to have an opportunity to represent our country in the Olympics. As I’ve gotten older and understood what the Olympics mean and how much of an honor it is, it means even that much more."