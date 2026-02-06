What NHL players are saying heading into 2026 Olympics

Excitement builds with League to participate in Winter Games for 1st time since 2014

The NHL season has now paused for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with players from the League participating in the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014 in Sochi.

With men’s hockey games set to begin Wednesday, NHL players headed to the Olympics gave their thoughts on the tournament and representing their respective countries before boarding their flights in hopes of getting to stand on the podium wearing a medal.

Here are some of their insight, in alphabetical order, compiled by NHL.com staff writers and independent correspondents:

Sebastian Aho, Finland (Carolina Hurricanes)

"We're a lot smaller country than the U.S., and I think we're very close. When you go play for the Finnish national team, you walk in the room and you're all really good buddies and you're on the same page right away. Obviously it helps that it's a smaller circle and you grew up with these guys, but team spirit, when you play for the team, the brotherhood, it's something special."

Frederik Andersen, Denmark (Carolina Hurricanes)

"We have Latvia, we have Germany (in our group). I think we have a chance against them. Obviously the U.S. is a big hockey nation, so it will be a little tougher against them. ... We're a proud nation, we're a small country. A lot of great players went before us to get Denmark to where it is now."

Erik Cernak, Slovakia (Tampa Bay Lightning)

“It’s just a proud moment when you can put the jersey on and play for the country. For the whole country, hockey is No. 1, equal to soccer. The whole country is going to watch. They can’t wait for that. It’s a country celebration when they can get together, watch the games, talk about it, all the media and stuff. We know there’s going to be a lot of pressure from the outside. We know we don’t have as many good players as Canada or the United States or all those bigger countries, but we’re going to play the right way, and hopefully we can do something there.”

Kyle Connor, United States (Winnipeg Jets)

"We've got a little revenge edge to us as a Team USA coming back there from the 4 Nations, and I know it's not just us against Canada. There's a lot of other teams in this tournament as well, but, you know, the anticipation's there and the eagerness, and it's been a process building since 4 Nations. ... And being American, I’m extremely, extremely proud and obviously very gracious to be able to wear that sweater. It means a lot to me. And there's a rich history of U.S. hockey players before me that have gone through it, and so it's a great honor, and looking forward to the experience."

Drew Doughty, Canada (Los Angeles Kings)

“This one’s going to be super special for me, because it’ll be the first one that I’ve had my kids at. I’m very excited to experience it with them. They’ve never been to Italy, never been to the Olympic Games, so they’re super excited. And, yeah, I hope to win them a gold medal. I mean, everyone on that team is an unbelievable player, and they’ve all dealt with pressure and high-pressure moments, and everyone on Team Canada thrives under the pressure, so I don’t see that being an issue. Yes, it’s a fail if we don’t win a gold, but we’re going in there, and we’re just going to play our butts off, and whatever happens, happens.”

Jack Eichel, United States (Vegas Golden Knights)

"It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid, and I always wanted to represent my country. When the movie “Miracle” came out, I was 8 years old. Ever since watching that, it was always a dream to have an opportunity to represent our country in the Olympics. As I’ve gotten older and understood what the Olympics mean and how much of an honor it is, it means even that much more."

Miro Heiskanen, Finland (Dallas Stars)

"It's exciting for sure. It's been a while since the last Olympics, especially the last Olympics when NHL players were [participating]. Ready to get it going. It's always nice to represent your country and get to play with all the Finns."

Jack Hughes, United States (New Jersey Devils)

“NHLers haven’t been able to play in the Olympics in a really long time. It is a dream come true. USA Hockey is in a great place. This is the biggest stage. A great opportunity. We have a lot of guys in their prime and a lot of guys that are hungry to play for the U.S. at the Olympic stage. We’re confident in our group. Once we get together, we’ll be really excited.”

Roman Josi, Switzerland (Nashville Predators)

“Obviously the anticipation is pretty high, and everybody is excited for it. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ve been waiting to go back for a long time, and it’s pretty cool even for Switzerland to be able to play against the best teams and best players in the world now. ... A lot of those guys on the national team, I know them from world championships and some guys I've played with for a long time. It's always really fun just going back and seeing those guys because you don't see them that often. I have some really, really good friends on that team. I feel like every time we go to world championships it's such a family and everybody is playing for the same thing. You play for your country. It's pretty fun."

Darcy Kuemper, Canada (Los Angeles Kings)

“It’s a lot like playoffs, where there’s just so much on the line. In a tournament situation, it feels like every game is Game 7, so it’s going to be really exciting hockey to play, really fun to be a part of games that mean so much. ... It’s the best-on-best tournament, and the Olympics is all about the best athletes at their sport, so it’s awesome that NHL players are there, and it’ll be a lot of fun to play and a lot of fun to watch, obviously.”

Gabriel Landeskog, Sweden (Colorado Avalanche)

"I'm excited that I'm able to go and represent my country. It's a huge honor. ... It's best-on-best. It's at the Olympic stage. That's very exciting. As a kid, I have fond memories of watching 2006 in Torino and Team Sweden beating Finland in the finals. I mean, those are some really fond memories of mine, and I was too young in '94. So having the opportunity to do that for your country and create memories for new generations of hockey players, and really, athletes, that's exciting."

Mitch Marner, Canada (Vegas Golden Knights)

"It’s really special. Something you’ve dreamt of as a kid. To be a part of it to wear that jersey, it means a lot. It’s special. I’m excited to get it going. ... We've got a lot of eyes on us from different places, which is what we wanted to do with hockey. We’re excited to go to Milan, try to get more people to tune it to start loving hockey, and to try and give it a shot themselves."

Timo Meier, Switzerland (New Jersey Devils)

“It's just huge excitement being able to participate in an event like this. It’s obviously on the bucket list of every athlete, wanting to represent your country at the Olympics. I'm extremely excited.”

Elvis Merzlikins, Latvia (Columbus Blue Jackets)

“It’s absolutely an honor. I mean, it's my country. You always want to play for it and when you wear that jersey it's something special, especially for our amazing fans. ... It’s a privilege, especially with the guys who you grew up with. There are many guys who I started with when I was 15 and now we are all grown. We went through a lot, a long road together.”

Josh Morrissey, Canada (Winnipeg Jets)

"I think just growing up, obviously watching the Olympics, sort of the first one I can remember was 2002, and obviously Golden Goal (by Sidney Crosby) in 2010. ... I never thought I'd have the chance to be an Olympian. It's hard to put into words. And just, having the chance to represent Canada on any level, but let alone the Olympics, it’s a dream come true. And I just can't wait to go."

Nino Niederreiter, Switzerland (Winnipeg Jets)

“The biggest focus is that we don’t have to hide from anyone anymore. When you go out there we can play our game and we don’t have to be that Swiss wall like we used to play just to make sure we didn’t take lots of damage. Now we actually can compete. ... When I grew up for me it was the biggest thing ever to play for the Swiss National team because the NHL just seemed so far away, it was impossible. We come, but now we have so many guys overseas so the competition rises.”

Juuse Saros, Finland (Nashville Predators)

"Very special. As a kid you didn't even really dream about that because it felt so far away. You always watched those tournaments, but you never really thought about having a chance to do that, so it's obviously very special. ... It's a great group of guys. It'll be really cool for us to get together and compete as a team. It's a huge thing. Hockey is the biggest thing in Finland as a sport. It's a big honor for us."

Nico Sturm, Germany (Minnesota Wild)

"I do think there are high expectations, because there’s been a lot of talk that this is the best German team that we’ve ever sent to a tournament. But obviously, all the other teams are also sending their best, and so I think that maybe people that don’t know hockey as well, don’t sometimes grasp the impact having NHL players at the Games has."

Tim Stutzle, Germany (Ottawa Senators)

"I think you always want to compete against the best players in the world and we're fortunate enough to do it every day in the NHL. But internationally, to play for your country and represent your country, it's a huge honor and I feel like for every athlete, playing in the Olympics is probably the biggest goal for anyone and winning it, as well."

Teuvo Teravainen, Finland (Chicago Blackhawks)

"It’s going to be awesome just to see all the friends. We’re like a little family in Finland, so hang out with the friends and go to war with the Finns. ... It’s a good feeling to know one of our biggest strengths is always how good we work together. (Winning the gold medal in the 2022 Beijing Olympics was) special for Finland, it’s big. It’s our No. 1 sport and everybody follows hockey. it was fun to see us get the gold even though there were no NHL players in the lineup. It’s still cool so we’re going to try to get it back for us again."

Brady Tkachuk, United States (Ottawa Senators)

"(Playing in the 4 Nations) at that time, that was kind of my mindset, first time best-on-best. That was Olympics-esque just because I've never experienced it. ... And now that we have the Olympics right around the corner and way more of an audience with it worldwide, it's exciting. ... We're going there, and all 12 nations want that gold medal. So that's something that it's been a childhood dream of, not just mine, but by every Olympian, that they want to come out with gold. Really believe in our team, really believe in the build, the makeup. I think experiencing what we did in 4 Nations, it just created that much more fire to win gold."

Jesper Wallstedt, Sweden (Minnesota Wild)

"I think we’re always a highly competitive country. I don’t think it matters if we have one or two guys out and some are injured; I think we have a lot of high-caliber NHL players that can step in. I expect for us to compete for gold."

Tom Wilson, Canada (Washington Capitals)

“There’s a lot of different feelings and emotions leading up to it. I think it will be very real once we get on the plane and get over there and you start to really dive in on everything Team Canada, your teammates and building a bond. Guys have been chatting and stuff and I think everyone’s getting really excited, but obviously once you step foot (in Milan) and put on that jersey and get on the ice, it’s going to be a special moment just to be part of the whole buzz. I think the entire world is just so excited for the Olympics."

