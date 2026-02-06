What NHL players are saying heading into 2026 Olympics

Miro Heiskanen, Finland (Dallas Stars)

"It's exciting for sure. It's been a while since the last Olympics, especially the last Olympics when NHL players were [participating]. Ready to get it going. It's always nice to represent your country and get to play with all the Finns."

Jack Hughes, United States (New Jersey Devils)

“NHLers haven’t been able to play in the Olympics in a really long time. It is a dream come true. USA Hockey is in a great place. This is the biggest stage. A great opportunity. We have a lot of guys in their prime and a lot of guys that are hungry to play for the U.S. at the Olympic stage. We’re confident in our group. Once we get together, we’ll be really excited.”

Roman Josi, Switzerland (Nashville Predators)

“Obviously the anticipation is pretty high, and everybody is excited for it. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ve been waiting to go back for a long time, and it’s pretty cool even for Switzerland to be able to play against the best teams and best players in the world now. ... A lot of those guys on the national team, I know them from world championships and some guys I've played with for a long time. It's always really fun just going back and seeing those guys because you don't see them that often. I have some really, really good friends on that team. I feel like every time we go to world championships it's such a family and everybody is playing for the same thing. You play for your country. It's pretty fun."

Darcy Kuemper, Canada (Los Angeles Kings)

“It’s a lot like playoffs, where there’s just so much on the line. In a tournament situation, it feels like every game is Game 7, so it’s going to be really exciting hockey to play, really fun to be a part of games that mean so much. ... It’s the best-on-best tournament, and the Olympics is all about the best athletes at their sport, so it’s awesome that NHL players are there, and it’ll be a lot of fun to play and a lot of fun to watch, obviously.”

Gabriel Landeskog, Sweden (Colorado Avalanche)

"I'm excited that I'm able to go and represent my country. It's a huge honor. ... It's best-on-best. It's at the Olympic stage. That's very exciting. As a kid, I have fond memories of watching 2006 in Torino and Team Sweden beating Finland in the finals. I mean, those are some really fond memories of mine, and I was too young in '94. So having the opportunity to do that for your country and create memories for new generations of hockey players, and really, athletes, that's exciting."

Mitch Marner, Canada (Vegas Golden Knights)

"It’s really special. Something you’ve dreamt of as a kid. To be a part of it to wear that jersey, it means a lot. It’s special. I’m excited to get it going. ... We've got a lot of eyes on us from different places, which is what we wanted to do with hockey. We’re excited to go to Milan, try to get more people to tune it to start loving hockey, and to try and give it a shot themselves."

Timo Meier, Switzerland (New Jersey Devils)

“It's just huge excitement being able to participate in an event like this. It’s obviously on the bucket list of every athlete, wanting to represent your country at the Olympics. I'm extremely excited.”

Elvis Merzlikins, Latvia (Columbus Blue Jackets)

“It’s absolutely an honor. I mean, it's my country. You always want to play for it and when you wear that jersey it's something special, especially for our amazing fans. ... It’s a privilege, especially with the guys who you grew up with. There are many guys who I started with when I was 15 and now we are all grown. We went through a lot, a long road together.”

Josh Morrissey, Canada (Winnipeg Jets)

"I think just growing up, obviously watching the Olympics, sort of the first one I can remember was 2002, and obviously Golden Goal (by Sidney Crosby) in 2010. ... I never thought I'd have the chance to be an Olympian. It's hard to put into words. And just, having the chance to represent Canada on any level, but let alone the Olympics, it’s a dream come true. And I just can't wait to go."

Nino Niederreiter, Switzerland (Winnipeg Jets)

“The biggest focus is that we don’t have to hide from anyone anymore. When you go out there we can play our game and we don’t have to be that Swiss wall like we used to play just to make sure we didn’t take lots of damage. Now we actually can compete. ... When I grew up for me it was the biggest thing ever to play for the Swiss National team because the NHL just seemed so far away, it was impossible. We come, but now we have so many guys overseas so the competition rises.”

Juuse Saros, Finland (Nashville Predators)

"Very special. As a kid you didn't even really dream about that because it felt so far away. You always watched those tournaments, but you never really thought about having a chance to do that, so it's obviously very special. ... It's a great group of guys. It'll be really cool for us to get together and compete as a team. It's a huge thing. Hockey is the biggest thing in Finland as a sport. It's a big honor for us."

Nico Sturm, Germany (Minnesota Wild)

"I do think there are high expectations, because there’s been a lot of talk that this is the best German team that we’ve ever sent to a tournament. But obviously, all the other teams are also sending their best, and so I think that maybe people that don’t know hockey as well, don’t sometimes grasp the impact having NHL players at the Games has."

Tim Stutzle, Germany (Ottawa Senators)

"I think you always want to compete against the best players in the world and we're fortunate enough to do it every day in the NHL. But internationally, to play for your country and represent your country, it's a huge honor and I feel like for every athlete, playing in the Olympics is probably the biggest goal for anyone and winning it, as well."