United States projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com

Wild teammates Hughes, Faber on top defense pair; Hellebuyck gets call in goal

Faber Hughes Hellebuyck for USA projected lineups

© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images / Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 men's hockey tournament starts Wednesday.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team USA, which is in Group C, will open against Team Latvia on Thursday (3:10 p.m. ET: Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, CBC), then play Team Denmark on Feb. 14 and Team Germany on Feb. 15.

Though the United States announced its roster Jan. 2, NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what some countries' forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth chart should look like.

Today, NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen and columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika play coach of Team USA with their projected lines:

FORWARDS

Brady Tkachuk -- Jack Eichel -- Matthew Tkachuk

Clayton Keller -- Auston Matthews -- Jake Guentzel

Matt Boldy -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Connor

Dylan Larkin -- Brock Nelson -- J.T. Miller

Jack Hughes

Vincent Trocheck

Eichel played with the Tkachuk brothers at the 4 Nations Face-Off. They had obvious chemistry, so it makes sense to run that back and see if it can work again. Matthews played with Guentzel at the 4 Nations too. Hughes was on that line last year, but Keller fits as a natural left wing and a setup man for Matthews and Guentzel, who are elite goal-scorers. This could be the Team USA's highest-scoring line. Thompson has played well at center for the Buffalo Sabres and having his 6-foot-6 frame going up and down the middle of the ice will create problems for the opposition. Boldy is dogged on the puck and scores. Connor's speed and shot would play well with Thompson's net-front presence and Boldy's ability to operate in tight spaces. The fourth line has speed, a strong defensive conscience and elite offensive ability. The U.S. will get quality shifts from that group every time they go over the boards. Hughes' injury situation with the New Jersey Devils makes him the 13th forward for now, but he can be a power-play specialist. Trocheck is waiting in the wings, a touch-every-part-of-the-game center who can play any role. -- Rosen

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Zach Werenski -- Charlie McAvoy

Jaccob Slavin -- Jake Sanderson

Noah Hanifin

Jackson LaCombe

Hughes and Faber have been the top pair for the Minnesota Wild, so it makes sense to keep them together, although Faber also easily could play with Slavin, his partner at 4 Nations. Werenski and Seth Jones would have been a logical pair because they once played together with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Because Jones is out for the Olympics with an upper-body injury, we'll put Werenski with McAvoy. That leaves only left-handed shots Slavin, Sanderson, Hanifin and LaCombe, who replaced Jones. Considering Sanderson made a breakout pass with Ottawa Senators teammate Michael Amadio's right-handed stick after his stick broke against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 18, we think he can adjust to the right side to play with Slavin. -- Cotsonika

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

None of these goalies has been outstanding lately. Since Jan. 1, Swayman is 7-2-1, but he has a 3.14 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. Hellebuyck is 4-6-4 with a 3.22 GAA and .889 save percentage. Oettinger is 7-4-1 with a 3.23 GAA and .864 save percentage. The benefit of the doubt remains with Hellebuyck, the No. 1 goalie at 4 Nations, even though he didn't win the tournament and has struggled in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Winnipeg Jets the past three years. He won the Hart Trophy voted as the NHL most valuable player last season, plus the Vezina Trophy as best goalie for the third time. -- Cotsonika

Related Content

Matthews says U.S. has what it takes to win gold at 2026 Winter Olympics 

McAvoy eager to soak in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Opening Ceremony at Olympics

Tkachuk of Senators ready to live 'childhood dream' of playing in Olympics

Guentzel, Hagel turning Olympic foes after Stadium Series win for Lightning

Olympics

Canada projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com

Olympic ice hockey got its start 106 years ago

Finland projected Olympic lines by NHL.com

Sweden projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com

Wennberg aiming to help propel Sharks to playoffs, Sweden to Olympic gold

Olympics a ‘dream come true’ for NHL players heading to Italy

NHL Winter Olympics men’s hockey interactive guide

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy top 10 sleepers for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Team Latvia prepared to surprise at Olympics after climb to prominence

Team Finland chasing Olympic gold medal repeat at Milano Cortina

Denmark hoping to turn Worlds upset of Canada into Olympic success

Team Switzerland seeks to build on success from Worlds

Germany optimistic for Olympics with Draisaitl, more NHL stars on roster

Canada, United States picked to win Olympic gold by NHL.com staffers

What NHL players are saying heading into 2026 Olympics

Thompson sharp in return to Capitals, ready for Olympics with Canada

Schaefer says playing in future Olympics would be 'dream come true'