Wennberg aiming to help propel Sharks to playoffs, Sweden to Olympic gold

WASHINGTON -- Alexander Wennberg ended 2025 with some good news and began 2026 with even more.
Wennberg was informed by Team Sweden coach Sam Hallam on New Year’s Eve that he’d been selected to play in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The 31-year-old center was still enjoying the afterglow of that phone call when he signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 4, extending his tenure on one of the NHL’s up-and-coming teams.
“It was a hell of a week, actually,” Wennberg said. “It was amazing having those two happen back-to-back. It’s something you’ve been fighting for. Obviously, the Olympics have always been a dream of mine, but also this whole season you’ve kind of been waiting for that day when they release it (the roster) if you are making the team or not. So that was amazing.
“Then, I’ve wanted to re-sign even during the summer and then waiting for it and getting rewarded with a contract. So, yeah, it’s something this whole season you’ve been fighting for and it’s really nice to accomplish it.”
Wennberg has played a key role in the Sharks (27-24-4) being a surprise Stanley Cup Playoff contender, putting up 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 55 games this season. He’s already surpassed his total of 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 77 games last season, his first with San Jose, and could reach 50 points for the first time since he had an NHL career-high 59 (13 goals, 46 assists) in 80 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2016-17.
He will put that aside for the next two weeks, though, and turn his focus to Milano Cortina, where Sweden plays its Olympic opener against host Italy on Wednesday (3:10 p.m. ET; USA, CBC, Gem). The Stockholm native has played for Sweden three times at the IIHF World Championship (2016, 2019, 2025), winning a bronze medal last year, and won the silver medal in each of his two appearances in the IIHF World Junior Championship (2013, 2014).
This will be Wennberg's first Olympics.