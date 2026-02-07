Sweden projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 men's hockey tournament starts Wednesday.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team Sweden, which is in Group B, will open against Team Italy on Feb. 11 (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, TSN, CBC), then play Team Finland on Feb. 13 and Team Slovakia on Feb. 14.

Though Sweden announced its roster Jan. 2, NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what some countries' forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth chart should look like.

Today, NHL.com senior writers Amalie Benjamin and Tom Gulitti play coach of Team Finland with their projected lines:

Forwards

Jesper Bratt -- Mika Zibanejad -- William Nylander

Filip Forsberg -- Elias Pettersson -- Lucas Raymond

Adrian Kempe -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Rickard Rakell

Gabriel Landeskog -- Elias Lindholm -- Alexander Wennberg

Pontus Holmberg

Marcus Johansson

There’s a big change since we last did the lines for Sweden: Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks has been replaced on the roster by Johansson of the Minnesota Wild because of a thigh injury. The absence of the superstar-in-the-making on Sweden’s first line makes a difference in our predictions, pushing veteran Zibanejad from third-line wing to first line center, where he will be reunited with Bratt and Nylander, with whom he played at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Returning that entire first line from the 4 Nations provides some continuity that should be welcomed on Team Sweden. Nylander has looked good since returning Jan. 31 after missing two weeks with a groin injury, with four points (one goal, three assists) in his past two games. Lucas Raymond gets second-line duty with Forsberg and Pettersson, who also were paired at the 4 Nations, making for an excellent second line. It’s one of the benefits of the depth that Sweden coach Sam Hallam has with his multitalented forwards. That leaves a strong, veteran third line of Kempe, Eriksson Ek and Rakell, though Landeskog, the Colorado Avalanche captain, could easily jump up to that line as well; he has been out since Jan. 4 with an upper-body injury but said Wednesday he is “pretty confident” he’ll be ready to go for the Olympics. -- Benjamin