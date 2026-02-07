Olympic ice hockey got its start 106 years ago

The NHL returns to the world’s grandest multisport stage this month for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Thirty-two teams, each with at least one NHL player on the roster, will compete for Olympic gold Feb. 11-22, the event to look nothing like it did more than a century ago.

It’s been 106 years since “ice hockey,” so called to differentiate it from the game that’s played on grass, made its Olympic debut, the Winnipeg Falcons winning the historic first gold medal at Antwerp, Belgium in 1920, representing Canada.

Seven nations of amateur players curiously skated in Belgium under the umbrella of the Summer Olympics in the Games of the VIIth Olympiade.

Four years later, the sport would be featured in Chamonix, France, in the first Olympic Winter Games. But in 1920, with little fanfare and before the opening ceremony in Antwerp, the puck was dropped on a Belgian rink for a tournament that pleased and also puzzled its spectators.