Canada, United States picked to win Olympic gold by NHL.com staffers

MacKinnon, McDavid, Q. Hughes among those predicted to be tournament MVP

Eichel McDavid OLY staff predictions

© Brian Babineau/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 have begun. The men's hockey tournament, the first at the Olympics with NHL players in 12 years, begins Wednesday.

It will be the sixth time NHL players have participated in the Winter Olympics, with Canada winning gold three times, including two in a row, 2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

According to a panel of NHL.com editors and writers, they are the favorites to win gold again.

Of the 19 staff members polled, nine think Canada will bring home the gold medal. Six staffers think the United States can win its first gold medal in men's hockey since the 1980 "Miracle On Ice," while four believe Sweden can repeat its gold-medal performance from 2008 in Turin, Italy.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

In addition to picking the medal winners, the NHL.com staffers predicted which team will win each group, and what players would be named best goalie, best defenseman, best forward and MVP.

Here are their selections:

Andrew Ardini, NHL.com International Director of Production

Group A Winner: Czechia
Group B Winner: Sweden
Group C Winner: USA
Gold Medal: Canada
Silver Medal: Czechia
Bronze Medal: Sweden
Best Goalie: Lukas Dostal, Czechia (Anaheim Ducks)
Best Defenseman: Cale Makar, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
Best Forward: Leon Draisaitl, Germany (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: Cale Makar, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)

Amalie Benjamin, Senior Writer

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Canada
Silver medal: United States
Bronze medal: Czechia
Best goalie: Lukas Dostal, Czechia (Anaheim Ducks)
Best defenseman: Quinn Hughes, United States (Minnesota Wild)
Best forward: Nathan MacKinnon, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
MVP: Nathan MacKinnon, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)

Jean-François Chaumont, Senior Writer, LNH.com

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Finland
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Canada
Silver medal: United States
Bronze medal: Finland
Best goalie: Juuse Saros, Finland (Nashville Predators)
Best defenseman: Cale Makar, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
Best forward: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

Brian Compton, Managing Editor

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: United States
Silver medal: Canada
Bronze medal: Sweden
Best goalie: Jake Oettinger, United States (Dallas Stars)
Best defenseman: Quinn Hughes, United States (Minnesota Wild)
Best forward: Sidney Crosby, Canada (Pittsburgh Penguins)
MVP: Jack Eichel, United States (Vegas Golden Knights)

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, Columnist

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Canada
Silver medal: United States
Bronze medal: Sweden
Best goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)
Best defenseman: Cale Makar, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
Best forward: Nathan MacKinnon, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
MVP: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

Matt Cubeta, VP & Editor-in-Chief, NHL.com International

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Sweden
Silver medal: Canada
Bronze medal: Finland
Best goalie: Juuse Saros, Finland (Nashville Predators)
Best defenseman: Cale Makar, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
Best forward: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: William Nylander, Sweden (Toronto Maple Leafs)

William Douglas, Staff Writer

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Canada
Silver medal: United States
Bronze medal: Switzerland
Best goalie: Logan Thompson, Canada (Washington Capitals)
Best defenseman: Zach Werenski, United States (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Best forward: Macklin Celebrini, Canada (San Jose Sharks)
MVP: Nathan MacKinnon, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)

Tom Gulitti, Senior Writer

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Sweden
Silver medal: Canada
Bronze medal: United States
Best goalie: Filip Gustavsson, Sweden (Minnesota Wild)
Best defenseman: Cale Makar, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
Best forward: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: Filip Gustavsson, Sweden (Minnesota Wild)

Pete Jensen, Senior Director, Fantasy

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: United States
Silver medal: Canada
Bronze medal: Czechia
Best goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)
Best defenseman: Quinn Hughes, United States (Minnesota Wild)
Best forward: Macklin Celebrini, Canada (San Jose Sharks)
MVP: Brady Tkachuk, United States (Ottawa Senators)

Adam Kimelman, Deputy Managing Editor

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Sweden
Silver medal: Canada
Bronze medal: United States
Best goalie: Filip Gustavsson, Sweden (Minnesota Wild)
Best defenseman: Cale Makar, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
Best forward: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: Rasmus Dahlin, Sweden (Buffalo Sabres)

Eric Marin, Director, Editorial NHL.com International

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Canada
Silver medal: Sweden
Bronze medal: Finland
Best goalie: Juuse Saros, Finland (Nashville Predators)
Best defenseman: Rasmus Dahlin, Sweden (Buffalo Sabres)
Best forward: Nathan MacKinnon, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
MVP: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

Mike G. Morreale, Senior Draft Writer

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Canada
Silver medal: United States
Bronze medal: Sweden
Best goalie: Jake Oettinger, United States (Dallas Stars)
Best defenseman: Roman Josi, Switzerland (Nashville Predators)
Best forward: Nathan MacKinnon, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
MVP: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

Tracey Myers, Staff Writer

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: United States
Silver medal: Canada
Bronze medal: Finland
Best goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)
Best defenseman: Cale Makar, Canada (Colorado Avalanche)
Best forward: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: Quinn Hughes, United States (Minnesota Wild)

Bill Price, VP & Editor-in-Chief, NHL.com

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: United States
Silver medal: Canada
Bronze medal: Sweden
Best goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)
Best defenseman: Zach Werenski, United States (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Best forward: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: Brady Tkachuk, United States (Ottawa Senators)

Shawn P. Roarke, Senior Director of Editorial

Group A winner: Czechia
Group B winner: Finland
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: United States
Silver medal: Canada
Bronze medal: Finland
Best goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)
Best defenseman: Quinn Hughes, United States (Minnesota Wild)
Best forward: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: Jack Eichel, United States (Vegas Golden Knights)

Dan Rosen, Senior Writer

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: United States
Silver medal: Canada
Bronze medal: Czechia
Best goalie: Connor Hellebuyck, United States (Winnipeg Jets)
Best defenseman: Quinn Hughes, United States (Minnesota Wild)
Best forward: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: Quinn Hughes, United States (Minnesota Wild)

David Satriano, Staff Writer

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Finland
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Canada
Silver medal: United States
Bronze medal: Sweden
Best goalie: Jake Oettinger, United States (Dallas Stars)
Best defenseman: Miro Heiskanen, Finland (Dallas Stars)
Best forward: Auston Matthews, United States (Toronto Maple Leafs)
MVP: Sidney Crosby, Canada (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Derek Van Diest, Staff Writer

Group A winner: Canada
Group B winner: Sweden
Group C winner: United States
Gold medal: Sweden
Silver medal: United States
Bronze medal: Canada
Best goalie: Filip Gustavsson, Sweden (Minnesota Wild)
Best defenseman: Quinn Hughes, United States (Minnesota Wild)
Best forward: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: William Nylander, Sweden (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Mike Zeisberger, Staff Writer

Group A Winner: Canada
Group B Winner: Sweden
Group C Winner: United States
Gold Medal: Canada
Silver Medal: United States
Bronze Medal: Sweden
Best goalie: Jake Oettinger, United States (Dallas Stars)
Best defenseman: Quinn Hughes, United States (Minnesota Wild)
Best forward: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)
MVP: Connor McDavid, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

