Team Switzerland seeks to build on success from Worlds

A change in mindset and approach have given Team Switzerland greater confidence heading into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortino 2026.

"It just doesn't matter who you play; go out there and attack," Nashville Predators captain and defenseman Roman Josi said. "Our goal is to get a medal, and it doesn't matter who we play. We all understand how good the teams will be at the Olympics but that doesn't change our mindset. We got to go out there and attack because if you sit back against those big teams, you're not going to have a chance."

Players are determined to prove on the grandest international stage this could be the most skilled and formidable Switzerland National men's ice hockey team ever assembled.

"We don't have to hide," New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier said. "I think we've shown that we can beat those top nations. We know it's going to be a different animal at the Olympics, but I don't think we're intimidated anymore.

"We know it's going to be hard. But we know what it takes and I think that makes it even more exciting having the opportunity for the first time with all the best Swiss players together, going against these nations to really show what we're about."

There are 20 players named to Team Switzerland who played a part in helping the country win silver medals at the 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Championships.

"It's probably the most potential within a lineup we could put together for Swiss, which is obviously awesome to see," Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter said. "That's why you also kind of get a feel of 'OK, let's see what we are made of against other countries' top players.'

"Not taking [anything] away from what we've done the last few years at World Championship, but it's a different competition because Canada might be bringing its B or C team. Same with other countries, and Switzerland might be like B-plus, almost an A team, every year. We all try and go every year when we can because we know how important it is that we all show up to be able to accomplish something because it's something we take a lot of pride in."

Switzerland is looking to win a medal at the Olympics for the first time since taking bronze at the 1948 St. Moritz Olympics, which were held in Switzerland.

Patrick Fischer has served as Switzerland's men's national team coach since 2015. He believes more positivity and drive have helped the country gain the confidence necessary to consistently challenge for a medal.

"For a long time, our instinct was to defend rather than initiate and to create offense," Fischer said. "But over the past 10 years, our main focus has been shifting toward playing offense, toward building and creating. We used to be a country that had trouble scoring goals, but I think it was a shift in mindset and obviously having a good league with good players has helped. We've gained confidence; I think over our last six or seven tournaments, we were in the final three times because we learned to play and defeat teams with our offense."

Meier is the only Switzerland player in NHL history with three 30-goal seasons. He holds the record for single-season NHL goals by a Swiss-born player (40 in 2022-23) and is the only player from his country to score five goals in an NHL game (Jan. 17, 2022).

"Everybody's pulling on the same rope, accepting their roles, and that's what it comes down to," Meier said. "The positive energy we create on the national team is something you can sense when you're in the locker room. It's a big bond and everybody is excited to be there. Everybody wants to be there."

Fischer, a former forward who played 27 games with the Phoenix Coyotes in 2006-07, has represented his country twice at the Olympics (2002, 2006). He said the game he remembers most is a 2-0 win against Canada in the preliminary round of the 2006 Turin Winter Games on Feb. 18, 2006.

It was a turning point.

"Maybe 7 or 8 years ago, I had to talk to the team and say, 'Hey, you guys are good' and they had to believe it," Fischer said. "Now we have proof. Of the last 36 games at the World Championship level, we've won 29, so that's a really high ratio against top teams. In our last five encounters against Canada at Worlds, we've won four times, so we don't need outside proof.

"We just have to do the same thing and keep growing. I know the teams are going to be loaded and we know who the favorites are in the tournament with Canada, Team USA, probably Team Sweden. But I think Team Finland, Team Czechia and us, are very dangerous teams who can make surprises."

Josi has played for Switzerland at nine World Championship events, helping secure three of the four medals the country has won over the past 72 years (silver in 2013, 2018 and 2024).

"Swiss hockey has taken a lot of big steps the last couple of years and if we can compete at the Olympics and hopefully go as far as we can, it'd be a huge step for everyone, for myself, for Swiss hockey, the whole country," Josi said.

Josi, Niederreiter and goalie Reto Berra are the only three returning players from the 2014 Sochi Games, which was the last Olympics involving NHL players. Pius Suter (St. Louis Blues) represented Switzerland in the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

"I think we used to go in there hoping to make the quarterfinals and now it's actually you want to win the group stage and to put yourself in the best possible situation to be in the quarterfinals, have a different opponent, and don't have to go against one of the big boys," Niederreiter said. "We know now we're more than just a quarterfinal-round team."

Nico Hischier, the Devils captain, will play with two of his Devils teammates on Team Switzerland (Meier and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler). Each will be making their Olympic debut.

"Patrick has done an unbelievable job for Swiss ice hockey," Hischier said. "He made us believe and gave us the right mindset you need to have to be a good team. If you look at all the good teams, they enter tournaments thinking they're favored to win it and that's the mindset you got to have to be at your best.

"As far as the development of Switzerland players overall, more are coming to North America and are establishing themselves in the NHL so that obviously helps a country like ours, too."

Each of the top five highest Switzerland goal scorers are a part of the roster (Niederreiter, Meier, Fiala, Josi and Hischier).

J.J. Moser, who is in his fifth NHL season and second with the Tampa Bay Lightning, became the fourth Switzerland-born defenseman to reach 100 NHL points when he had an assist in a 5-3 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 1. The 25-year-old has 105 points (23 goals, 82 assists) in 311 NHL games.

"It is going to be huge that we have that connection with that core group that has been together more than other nations or other teams for sure because over the past 10 years, we have all played with each other in some kind of [tournament]," Moser said. "That's going to be a huge advantage for us, especially in a short tournament like this where you just have to be up and running right away."

Moser has skated for Team Switzerland in five World Championships, helping his country earn a silver medal in 2025.

"It certainly brings a lot of confidence if you have had those results internationally," Moser said. "Obviously World Championships are a little bit different, it can help with the development where you know that you are competitive every tournament. For the first time, we have the core group of NHL players and Swiss players together. It's going to be interesting and fun to see how you compare with all the best players of other nations."

Fischer is looking forward to the challenge. Switzerland will play preliminary-round matches against France, Canada and Czechia.

"I like our spirit; we're very committed to our country, to our team and have a strong bond," Fischer said. "Guys are here because they want to play for the country. It's a big commitment, which is a big strength in team sports. We always say our spirit is the opponent's problem, and that's what we lean on.

"Then our main weapons are our intensity and speed. Our team is fast. We like to hunt, like to attack and right now we're all healthy and excited."

NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke contributed to this story.