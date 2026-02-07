‘Miracle on Ice’ members believe United States can recapture Olympic glory

NEW YORK -- The Americans who staged a “Miracle On Ice” 46 years ago in Lake Placid, New York, would like some company in the golden spotlight.

There are 25 current players from the United States who believe they can do just that at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"I'll be honored to stand with them," Mike Eruzione said. "Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, who I know very well, I would love to stand with them and say, 'Guys, look at what we were able to accomplish. You did it now. I did it and my teammates did it in 1980.' I'm hoping this team does it and they'll have their legacy, like the 1960 team did. In 1960 we won gold. We won it in '80. Let this team win and we'll all march in the same arena together."

The United States has not won a gold in men's hockey at the Olympics since that magical weekend in February 1980, when Eruzione was the captain of the team of mostly college kids that shocked the world by upsetting the Soviets in the first game of the medal round and two days later rallied to beat Finland to capture the gold medal.

So much has changed since then, including NHL players, instead of amateurs, participating in Olympics in 1998.

The U.S. came close twice, finishing with silver in Salt Lake in 2002 and the same in Vancouver eight years later, losing the gold to Canada each time.

These Olympics represent the first time since 2014 that NHL players are there, and the feeling, especially after the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, is that there is no visible gap between the two favorites in the U.S. and Canada. In fact, the countries went to overtime in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid scoring in overtime to give Canada the 3-2 win.

Eruzione was in TD Garden in Boston for that game on Feb. 20, 2025. It did not change his opinion on the U.S. team, which remains largely intact with 12 forwards, six defensemen and all three goalies from the 4 Nations team preparing to wear the red, white and blue in Milan.

The U.S. opens the Olympics against Latvia on Thursday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, CBC), then plays Denmark on Feb. 14 and Germany on Feb. 15.

"We're the best team in the world," Eruzione said. "I firmly believe that. It's just, finish it. Go out and show it. I hope they can do that. If they don't it doesn't mean they're not any good because it's hard to win any tournament. But I'm hoping this is the year. Forty-six years later, it's time."