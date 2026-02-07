‘Miracle on Ice’ members believe United States can recapture Olympic glory

Eruzione, McClanahan among those pulling for nation’s 1st gold medal since historic 1980 run

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- The Americans who staged a “Miracle On Ice” 46 years ago in Lake Placid, New York, would like some company in the golden spotlight.

There are 25 current players from the United States who believe they can do just that at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"I'll be honored to stand with them," Mike Eruzione said. "Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, who I know very well, I would love to stand with them and say, 'Guys, look at what we were able to accomplish. You did it now. I did it and my teammates did it in 1980.' I'm hoping this team does it and they'll have their legacy, like the 1960 team did. In 1960 we won gold. We won it in '80. Let this team win and we'll all march in the same arena together."

The United States has not won a gold in men's hockey at the Olympics since that magical weekend in February 1980, when Eruzione was the captain of the team of mostly college kids that shocked the world by upsetting the Soviets in the first game of the medal round and two days later rallied to beat Finland to capture the gold medal.

So much has changed since then, including NHL players, instead of amateurs, participating in Olympics in 1998.

The U.S. came close twice, finishing with silver in Salt Lake in 2002 and the same in Vancouver eight years later, losing the gold to Canada each time.

These Olympics represent the first time since 2014 that NHL players are there, and the feeling, especially after the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, is that there is no visible gap between the two favorites in the U.S. and Canada. In fact, the countries went to overtime in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid scoring in overtime to give Canada the 3-2 win.

Eruzione was in TD Garden in Boston for that game on Feb. 20, 2025. It did not change his opinion on the U.S. team, which remains largely intact with 12 forwards, six defensemen and all three goalies from the 4 Nations team preparing to wear the red, white and blue in Milan.

The U.S. opens the Olympics against Latvia on Thursday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, SN, CBC), then plays Denmark on Feb. 14 and Germany on Feb. 15.

"We're the best team in the world," Eruzione said. "I firmly believe that. It's just, finish it. Go out and show it. I hope they can do that. If they don't it doesn't mean they're not any good because it's hard to win any tournament. But I'm hoping this is the year. Forty-six years later, it's time."

Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson, Utah Mammoth forward Clayton Keller and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe are the four U.S. players going to the Olympics who didn't play at the 4 Nations one year ago. Hughes was originally named to the roster but was unable to play because of injury.

Bringing most of that group back was done purposefully, with general manager Bill Guerin and coach Mike Sullivan touting the chemistry the 4 Nations team had and the desire to run it back.

But in doing so, they left three of the top U.S.-born goal-scorers this season home.

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield and Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson each has 32 goals, tied with Team USA forward Matt Boldy of the Wild for the most among U.S.-born players. Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat, also left off the team, and Thompson are next on the list with 30 apiece.

But you certainly won't hear anybody from the 1980 team arguing against the need for chemistry. That was their driving force, built over months together, including a 61-game schedule in the run-up to the Olympics.

The current U.S. team can't have that, but Rob McClanahan, a former forward who played on the 1980 team, said they don't necessarily need it because of how well they all already know each other from playing with and against each other at various levels and other international tournaments.

"In this day and age where it's all me, me, me and what can you do for me, and in terms of college sports everybody is on a one-year deal, leaving your ego at the door is hard to do," McClanahan said. "I think the current players experienced that at the 4 Nations. They played for their country. They realized it raises the bar."

They're obviously leveling up going to the Olympics, but the advice from the players who came before them remains the same.

"Just be you," 1980 U.S. forward Buzz Schneider said. "Believe in your coach's system that he's installing. Leave everything out on the ice. There's no tomorrow. It's a one-shot deal. You don't want to sit back and say, 'If I did this or if I did that.' You might as well find out what this and that is."

And, as McClanahan said, "Check your ego at the door and be a great teammate."

The U.S. team did that 46 years ago and made a miracle happen.

"It's truly a story about a group of guys that were selfless to the core," McClanahan said.

The authors of that story are rooting for a sequel.

"What we did is what we did; it's now their turn to send a message to this country and to the young kids today," Eruzione said. "I go to my grandkids’ games and they all know me because they watched the movie 'Miracle' and they know the story. You know what, it's time for these kids to go out and win that gold so my grandkids can go, 'That's Jack Eichel. Wow.'

“It's the players of today that can send the message to the young kids that play hockey today, so instead of, 'That's Mike Eruzione, he won a gold medal 46 years ago,' it's 'That's Jack Eichel and Charlie McAvoy and Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.' I want them to know who they are because this Olympics and the gold medal they win will set the stage for the next generation of American players."

