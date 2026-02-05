Pastrnak, Draisaitl, Niederreiter named as Olympic flag-bearers

David Pastrnak, Leon Draisaitl and Nino Niederreiter not only will lead their respective countries on the ice at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, they will do so in the Opening Ceremony as well.

Pastrnak, the Boston Bruins forward who will play for Team Czechia, Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers forward who will play for Team Germany and Niederreiter, the Winnipeg Jets forward who will play for Switzerland, each has been selected to be flag-bearers for their countries for the ceremony Friday (2 p.m. ET; NBC, CBC).

“I am speechless. Very, very honored,” Pastrnak said after Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss against the Florida Panthers. “I am going to give them my all. Very happy and honored to be able to hold our flag and represent us at the ceremony.”

"Wow. I am extremely proud and happy. It will be a great honor for me," Pastrnak said in a press release. "I am looking forward to having a chance to represent our country along with all other athletes. Wonderful."

Draisaitl was selected via a vote of fans and members of the German Olympic team.

"Hey Oil Country and Canada," Draisaitl said Wednesday. "Thank you so much for voting for me as a flag-bearer for Team Germany at the Olympics. Such an incredible honor. I feel so proud and lucky I get to do that and it's all thanks to you guys, so thank you very much. Looking forward to Italy."

Niederreiter was named as his country's flag-bearer Thursday.

"It’s a huge honor and an immense privilege," the 33-year-old said in a video posted by the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation on X. "I’m immensely proud that I was chosen to carry the symbol of our country in front of the whole world. Good luck and much success to all Swiss athletes -- hopefully we can win lots of medals for our beautiful country."