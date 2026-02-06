Team Latvia prepared to surprise at Olympics after climb to prominence

Though Latvia won't rank among the medal favorites when the men's hockey tournament begins at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, recent history suggests they shouldn't be overlooked by any of the leading hockey powers.

From three straight trips to the quarterfinals at the IIHF World Junior Championship to a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship to six NHL players named to the Olympic roster, and a potential top 10 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Latvia hockey might be primed for something special.

"It's different from back in my (younger) day, when you know you're going in to play the big teams and you know you're going to get probably rocked," said Philadelphia Flyers forward Rodrigo Abols, one of the first six players named to Team Latvia but who will miss the tournament after sustaining a lower-body injury Jan. 17. "These guys go in and they believe they can win. I think the coaching staff and everyone there I think is doing a good job of kind of changing that mentality of making guys believe that they can do it."

It's been quite the climb to prominence for Latvia hockey. Thirty players (24 skaters, six goalies) born in the country have played in the NHL, starting with Helmut Balderis, who played 26 games for the Minnesota North Stars at age 37 in 1989-90 after 18 seasons in the Soviet Union.

The most prominent Latvia-born players to reach the NHL are defenseman Sandis Ozolinsh, who helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 1996 and played 875 games in 15 NHL seasons, and goalie Arturs Irbe, who had 218 wins and 33 shutouts in 13 seasons.

Both will be on Latvia's staff at the Olympics, Ozolinsh as an assistant to coach Harijs Vitolins and Irbe as goaltending coach.

When Sandis Vilmanis made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers on Jan. 10, the 22-year-old forward became the seventh Latvian player to play an NHL game this season, tying for the most in a single season (there also were seven each season from 1998-99 to 2000-01).

"At the start of my career (2013-14), we didn't have many NHL guys, and now you look, we just had [Vilmanis] debut the other night in Florida," said Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons, also one of the first six players named to the Olympic roster. "So, I think we're up to seven right now. At the same time, that's the most I've ever seen. We have a bunch of guys in the [American Hockey League], a ton of kids committed to college. It's definitely trending in the right direction."

That trend got a giant push at the 2023 World Championship, when Kristians Rubins scored in overtime for a 4-3 victory against the United States in the third-place game at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, giving Latvia its first medal in major men's international hockey.

Arturs Silovs, now playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, made 26 saves in the bronze-medal game. He had a 2.20 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout in 10 games and was named the tournament's top goalie and most valuable player.

"Just the whole tournament, it was pretty cool," said Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis, who had two assists and a team-high 21:10 average ice time in 10 games. "It was an amazing experience. We never get past the quarterfinals. We got the most out of it, so it was pretty cool."

The team received a hero's welcome when it landed in Riga, Latvia's capital, followed by a massive celebration at the Freedom Monument.

"You see how much it means to people, and how many people are there to greet us," said Abols, who led the team with five goals in 10 games. "It was like 40-50,000 people there, so it's definitely something special. We definitely feel that support, and we couldn't have done it without them, because they were there behind us every game.

"It's probably hockey wise my best moment in my life."

Girgensons, who missed the tournament because of a knee injury, was part of the celebration at home.

"It was cool," he said. "Back home the people were going crazy. ... Freedom Square, 50,000 people. After the game it was like, all in the streets, cars honking, flags everywhere. It was cool.

"People love hockey, they love the team to succeed, and just even getting a bronze in the World Championship is a big deal."