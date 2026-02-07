Canada projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com

Celebrini on top line, Binnington gets nod in goal

Celebrini McDavid Marner split

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 men's hockey tournament starts Wednesday.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team Canada, which is in Group A, will open against Team Czechia on Thursday (10:30 a.m. ET: Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC), then play Team Switzerland on Feb. 13 and Team France on Feb. 15.

Though Canada announced its roster Dec. 31, NHL.com is taking it a step further, taking our shot at what some countries’ forward lines, defense pairs and goalie depth chart should look like.

Today, NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest plays coach of Team Canada with his projected lines:

FORWARDS

Macklin Celebrini -- Connor McDavid -- Mitch Marner

Sidney Crosby -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand -- Nick Suzuki -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Hagel -- Bo Horvat -- Mark Stone

Seth Jarvis

Sam Bennett

Just the thought of having Celebrini and McDavid on the same line should get Canadian hockey fans excited. Celebrini is having an outstanding second season with the San Jose Sharks and seems more than capable of keeping up and playing with the most dynamic offensive player in the world in McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain. Marner (Vegas Golden Knights) would round out the top line very well. Canada’s second line would be just as exciting with MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) playing with his good friend Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), with Reinhart (Florida Panthers) riding shotgun. Reinhart, who is an excellent finisher, has the potential for a great tournament taking set-up passes from MacKinnon and Crosby every game. To me, Canada’s third and fourth lines are interchangeable and each can bring a high level of offense as well as some bite defensively. Wilson (Washington Capitals) and Marchand (Panthers) are not fun to play against and would provide a lot of space for Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens) to operate if they played together. Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Horvat (New York Islanders) and Stone (Golden Knights) would also make for a formidable line, capable of playing on each side of the puck. Point (Hurricanes) and Bennett (Panthers) would be the extra forwards.

DEFENSEMEN

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey -- Shea Theodore

Travis Sanheim -- Drew Doughty

Colton Parayko

Thomas Harley

The familiarity of the blue line will be a key for Canada at the Olympics. All eight defensemen played for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and the top pair of Toews and Makar play together on a regular basis with the Avalanche. Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets) and Theodore (Golden Knights), who would likely be the top two defensemen on any other team, make a solid second pair. The third pair could be made up from any of the remaining four players. If Canada dresses seven defensemen, Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers), Doughty (Los Angeles Kings) and Parayko (St. Louis Blues) will likely share the third pair ice time, while Harley (Dallas Stars) serves as the extra defenseman. Harley filled in admirably as a late addition to the 4 Nations roster last season and is capable of filling any role on the back end if required.

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington

Logan Thompson

Darcy Kuemper

I still believe it’s Binnington’s net to lose but do expect Thompson to get some playing time prior to the elimination round. Thompson has played well all season with the Capitals, while Binnington, who led Canada to the win at the 4 Nations, has struggled at times with the Blues. Goaltending is the most uncertain position for Canada heading into the Olympics without a clear No. 1 starter. In a short tournament, coach Jon Cooper is likely to go with the hot hand. I don’t expect Kuemper (Kings) to get playing time unless things really unravel with Binnington and Thompson, which could be big trouble for Canada if that is the case.

