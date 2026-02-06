Fantasy top 10 sleepers for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

10. Karel Vejmelka, G, Czechia (Utah Mammoth)

Vejmelka is expected to be in a competition with fellow NHL standouts Lukas Dostal and Dan Vladar to be the Olympics starter for Czechia, which was not a part of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Vejmelka is tied for first in the NHL in wins (27) and games played (44) this season. Vejmelka will have two experienced NHL defensemen in front of him at the Olympics in Filip Hronek and Radko Gudas and is 10-7-0 for Czechia in the IIHF World Championship across three different tournaments. Per NHL EDGE stats, Vejmelka leads the NHL in quality starts (26; starts with greater than .900 save percentage) and is tied for fourth in high-danger saves (259) this season. -- Jensen

---

Additional sleeper candidates from other countries:

-Nino Niederreiter, F, Switzerland (Winnipeg Jets)

-Oliver Bjorkstrand, F, Denmark (Tampa Bay Lightning)

-Simon Nemec, D, Slovakia (New Jersey Devils)

-Uvis Balinskis, D, Latvia (Florida Panthers)

-Alexandre Texier, F, France (Montreal Canadiens)

NOTE: Italy has been excluded from this list as its roster does not have anyone with past NHL experience in his career; those players, therefore, do not have any EDGE puck and player tracking stats.