Team Finland chasing Olympic gold medal repeat at Milano Cortina

Esa Lindell realized the incredible opportunity he’s about to have with Team Finland while at its Olympics orientation camp in August.

“There are lists of athletes who have gone to the Olympics that (it’s like they) won the lottery,” the Dallas Stars defenseman said. “So that’s kind of stuck in my mind, how small of a percentage it is back home. It shows how unique it is and kind of a rare opportunity and go.”

Finland wants to win a sweepstakes of another kind at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Finland, which is in Group B, opens its Olympic schedule against Slovakia on Wednesday (10:40 a.m. ET; USA, TSN, CBC).

It won Olympic gold for the first time in its history at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which did not feature NHL players. Now stocked with great NHL talent, including Lindell, fellow Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forwards Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz, Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho and Florida Panthers forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, they’re looking for more.

“We have a good team. We have unbelievable team chemistry,” Aho said at the NHL/NHL Players Association European Player Media Tour in Milan in August.

“Last year we played in 4 Nations (Face-Off) and it could’ve gone better, the tournament and all that. But just to be there, you pretty much grow up with those guys and play with each guy in junior/international games. Now everyone’s played with their NHL team, and you get together, it’s special to play for your own country.”

Indeed, the 4 Nations Face-Off, which included Canada, the United States and Sweden, was a tough run for the Finns. They were missing several top defensemen, including Heiskanen and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, each of whom will be there for Finland this month. Nevertheless, Lundell said it was great preparation for them heading into Milan.

“It was the first time in a decade all the best players were together,” he said. “We saw how it is, we saw what we did well, and we saw what didn't work. So now we're going to the next tournament and it's going to be big for us. We know it's going to be a short tournament, and we obviously want to play better than we did in 4 Nations. I think it was super important to have that experience and get to know guys and get to know coaches and the whole team.”