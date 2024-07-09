Super 16: Stanley Cup champion Panthers top first offseason power rankings

13. Winnipeg Jets

Total points: 46

Last season: 52-24-6, 2nd in Central Division, lost in first round (COL)

“Call me skeptical, but that’s how I feel about the Jets, which is why I have them No. 15 in my Super 16. They made it in on reputation, being a team that won 52 games and finished second in the Central Division last season. But the Jets haven’t done anything this offseason to improve the roster, at least not on paper. In fact, they don’t look nearly the same as they did at the end of last season when you consider that gone are defenseman Brenden Dillon (New Jersey), forwards Sean Monahan (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Tyler Toffoli (San Jose Sharks), and goalie Laurent Brossoit (Chicago Blackhawks). They signed goalies Eric Comrie and Kaapo Kahkonen, but only one can be Connor Hellebuyck’s backup. They re-signed defenseman Colin Miller. They still have to figure out what to do with forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who has one year left on his contract ($6 million AAV). They’re not a finished product, but they’re not a Stanley Cup contender as presently constructed. There is more work to be done, but for now the Jets are barely in my Super 16.” -- Rosen

14. Vegas Golden Knights

Total points: 42

Last season: 45-29-8, 4th in Pacific Division, lost in first round (DAL)

“The Golden Knights are used to turnover, but this is tough. They have lost Michael Amadio, William Carrier, Jonathan Marchessault, Alec Martinez, Chandler Stephenson and Logan Thompson, while adding Victor Olofsson and Ilya Samsonov. The loss of Marchessault especially stings, even if the 33-year-old received a five-year contract from the Predators, a term that didn’t make sense to the Golden Knights. He was a “Golden Misfit,” a member of the inaugural team. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs when Vegas won the Cup in 2023, and he led the Golden Knights in goals (42) and points (69) last season. Vegas still has lots of talent, but this is a step backward, which is why I have them at No. 13 in my Super 16." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

15. Los Angeles Kings

Total points: 39

Last season: 44-27-11, 3rd in Pacific Division, lost in first round (EDM)

“Their moves were more under the radar, but I like what the Kings have done thus far this offseason. Darcy Kuemper should be motivated after essentially losing his job as the Washington Capitals’ starting goalie to Charlie Lindgren last season. Kuemper was solid in his brief stint with Los Angeles in 2017-18 (.932 save percentage in 19 games) and should form a solid tandem with David Rittich. Warren Foegele scored 20 goals for the Oilers and should provide offensive depth. Joel Edmundson provides another veteran presence on the back end. I have the Kings at No. 12 given the amount of talented teams across the League, but they have the pieces to be a force in the Western Conference.” -- Brian Compton, managing editor

16. New York Islanders

Total points: 16

Last season: 39-27-16, 3rd in Metropolitan Division, lost in first round (CAR)

“The Islanders are No. 16 in our overall Super 16, and No. 16 in my own personal Super 16. I almost had the Utah Hockey Club ahead of the Islanders. I also almost put the Seattle Kraken ahead of them. But I decided making the playoffs last season and not losing anybody significant from the roster is enough for them to squeak into the rankings. I wasn’t alone. Of the 13 who participated in this exercise, six of us had the Islanders in the Super 16. They added some offensive punch by signing Anthony Duclair. That helps. They have the goaltending with Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov. The high-end skill is there too with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. They should be able to stay in the mix in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference. They’ll be a bubble team all through the season, but for now they’re inside the bubble.” -- Rosen

Others receiving points: Washington Capitals 14, Detroit Red Wings 8, St. Louis Blues 5, Seattle Kraken 3, Minnesota Wild 3, Utah Hockey Club 2, Ottawa Senators 2, Buffalo Sabres 1, Philadelphia Flyers 1, Pittsburgh Penguins 1