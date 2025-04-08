Oilers held off by Ducks, fail to gain in Pacific Division race

The Oilers, who were without their point leaders in Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid because of lower-body injuries, played 11 forwards and six defensemen because of salary-cap space.

"Sometimes. it's easier for the players, short-handed, to play more and they're in the game a lot more," Knoblauch said. "There's certain situations where we could have had an extra guy on the bench, whether it was a face-off or the penalty kill."

Henrique gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 17:51 of the first period after Anaheim defenseman Radko Gudas turned the puck over in front of his net, forcing Dostal off his skates during the ensuing scramble. Before he could reset, Henrique tipped in a one-timer from the left point by Jake Walman.

Gauthier tied it 1-1 at 2:20 of the second period after Leo Carlsson fed him for a one-timer from the inside edge of the right circle.

Gauthier scored his second goal just 4:50 later put the Ducks ahead 2-1 at 7:10. He sped around Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard and roofed a backhand from in close.

"I built some speed up there and I told [Drew Helleson] to give me the puck," Gauthier said. "I just looked in front of me and there was a lot of open space, so I just wanted to use my speed and beat him and, fortunately, I did and just tried to make a quick move on the goalie."

Edmonton had 3:57 remaining on a four-minute power play to start the third period but couldn't capitalize. The Oilers went 0-for-6 with the man-advantage.

"We are playing a little bit more tighter," Dostal said of Anaheim’s penalty kill. "There's a lot of broken plays and I can track the puck better, and obviously they block the shots a lot, so just props to them. They're there to help me and they've been doing a great job lately."

McTavish scored on a breakaway to extend it to 3-1 at 5:33 shortly after the Ducks killed their fifth penalty.