Pesce signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Devils

Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon each signed a contract with the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Pesce signed a six-year, $33 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) and Dillon signed a three-year, $12 million contract ($4 million AAV).

Pesce, a 29-year-old defenseman, had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 70 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and one assist in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Carolina in the third round (No. 66) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Pesce has 198 points (39 goals, 159 assists) in 627 regular-season games and 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 57 playoff games.

Dillon, a 33 year old defenseman, had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 77 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Jets last season and three assists in three playoff games.

Signed by the Dallas Stars as an undrafted free agent on March 1, 2011, Dillon has 196 points (37 goals, 159 assists) in 892 regular-season games for the Jets, Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks and Stars and 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 83 playoff games.

New Jersey also signed forward Stefan Noesen to a three-year, $8.25 million contract on Monday ($2.75 million AAV).

The 31-year-old had an NHL career-high 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes and four goals in 11 playoff games.

"It's going to be interesting and fun," Noesen said May 19. "I've never had a chance to be a part of that, go through the process, understand what value people value you at. … To have a chance to go through the process to me sounds intriguing. … You never know what's going to happen."

Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (No. 21) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Noesen has 127 (58 goals, 69 assists) in 366 regular-season games for the Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Devils and Anaheim Ducks and 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 30 playoff games.

New Jersey acquired goalie Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames for a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and defenseman Kevin Bahl on June 19.