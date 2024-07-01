Free agency live tracker by NHL.com

10 p.m. ET Sunday

Steven Stamkos should have a new team after the free agent market opens at noon ET on Monday.

Is Jake Guentzel going to be the one that replaces him in Tampa?

Stamkos, who has spent his entire 16-year career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, is expected to become an unrestricted free agent. There have been attempts from the Lightning and their captain to come to an agreement on a new contract, but short of striking an eleventh hour deal, it doesn’t seem likely.

If he hits the market, the 34-year-old forward should draw plenty of interest coming off a season where he had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists).

But the question remains if Guentzel is going to sign with the Lightning after he was traded to Tampa Bay from the Carolina Hurricanes for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Sunday.

Guentzel can become a UFA on Monday, but the Lightning are clearly banking on that not happening after sending a pick to Carolina to acquire his exclusive negotiating rights in advance of the market opening.

The Lightning are also expected to sign defenseman Victor Hedman to a long-term contract that would start next season. Since Hedman is signed through the 2024-25 season, he can sign as soon as the market opens on Monday.

Regardless, Stamkos has likely reached the end of his legendary ride in Tampa. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the Lightning’s all-time leader in games played (1,082) and most pertinent offensive statistical categories, including goals (555) and points (1,137).

Where he winds up remains to be seen. We will know soon enough, just as we will for all of the players who are hitting the free agent market Monday.

The list is long and filled with some well-known players, including Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy and a Stanley Cup championship with the Vegas Golden Knights last year, and Brandon Montour, fresh off a championship parade with the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Sam Reinhart, who scored 57 goals for the Panthers in the regular season and then scored the Cup-clinching goal, is also a pending UFA, but short of things falling apart, it is expected that Florida will be able to re-sign him.

If the Panthers can’t, Reinhart’s name will be high on the wish list for a lot of teams.

The Panthers alone have 11 players who could become UFAs Monday, meaning there are changes coming to the Stanley Cup champions.

In addition to the Panthers, Lightning and Golden Knights, here are some other teams to watch as the market opens:

Toronto Maple Leafs: They hope to have a need filled with defenseman Chris Tanev, who they acquired in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Friday but still have not signed. He’s a pending UFA but should be a lock to sign with the Maple Leafs. But they still have to get even better on the back end and in goal.

New York Rangers: Will they trade defenseman and captain Jacob Trouba and sign a big-ticket UFA?

Utah Hockey Club: They made a splash by acquiring defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino in separate trades Saturday, but Utah is in the hunt for some veteran forwards and potentially one more defenseman.

Montreal Canadiens: Is it time to accelerate their rebuild by spending to add a significant player or two in free agency?

Boston Bruins: Will they get the center they need? Is that center Elias Lindholm?

Carolina Hurricanes: Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei are pending UFAs. Does one or both return? Both of them leaving would make it a hard day for the Hurricanes.

This is just the primer. There’s a full day of activity to come. Follow along with us right here and we’ll have everything from updates to news to analysis.