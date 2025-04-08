Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Staal, Svechnikov likely back for Hurricanes against Sabres
Hamilton could return for Devils for start of playoffs; McCabe, Kampf out for Maple Leafs
Carolina Hurricanes
Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov are expected to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B).
Staal, the Hurricanes' captain, has missed four games because of a lower-body injury. The center, who skated between Jordan Martinook and Svechnikov at practice, has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 71 games.
Svechnikov has missed the past two games because of an undisclosed injury. Before that, the forward played three games following a seven-game absence because of an upper-body injury. He has 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 66 games.
"I think we'll have 'Jordo' back and 'Svech' back tonight," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "That's a positive, for sure."
Jesperi Kotkaniemi will not play after he was injured during a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The center, who played 7:42 before exiting the game, did not practice Monday and was not on the ice for the morning skate Tuesday.
He has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 76 games.
"He's out for probably at least a week," Brind'Amour said. "Nothing too serious, which is good."
William Carrier is "still not available," Brind'Amour said. The forward, who has missed 37 games because of a lower-body injury, practiced Monday wearing a regular jersey. The forward has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 39 games. -- Heather Engel
New Jersey Devils
Dougie Hamilton could return to the lineup for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The defenseman, who was ruled out the remainder of the regular season March 13 because of a lower-body injury, has been skating on his own the past two weeks.
"I think there's a chance he (could return for the first round of the playoffs), but it's just a matter of how he continues to progress," coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. "He is on the ice, which is a positive sign. There has been no discussion at this point yet of him joining the team, which speaks to the fact he's not where he needs to be. But obviously that's a significant checkpoint for us that's on the horizon."
The 31-year-old left a 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on March 4 after getting tangled with Stars forward Mason Marchment behind the Dallas net at 18:13 of the first period and did not return.
Hamilton leads Devils defensemen in goals (nine) and is second in assists (31) and points (40). He is tied for first with 15 power-play points.
The Devils (41-29-7) are third in the Metropolitan Division, seven points behind the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. They can qualify for the playoffs with one point against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SN360). -- Mike G. Morreale
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jake McCabe and David Kampf did not travel and will miss the Maple Leafs' next two games, against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4) and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
"They'll stay home," coach Craig Berube said Monday. "They were skating today, which is good, but they'll be out the next two games."
McCabe, a defenseman, left a 3-2 win against the Panthers on April 2 late in the third period because of an undisclosed injury; Kampf, a forward, left the same game after the second period because of an upper-body injury.
Berube said Friday each was day to day and added Monday that "it looks like (they are progressing well)."
Toronto (47-25-4) has clinched a playoff berth and is first in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning. They can clinch home ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a regulation win Tuesday. -- Dave McCarthy
Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov practiced with contact Tuesday in the next step in his recovery from a lower-body injury that has kept him out since Jan. 26.
The forward has missed 28 straight games, and 40 of the past 43, because of the injury. He had surgery in late January and was expected to be out a minimum of four weeks.
Joel Eriksson Ek, who has missed the past 21 games because of a lower-body injury, also took part in battle drills during practice for the first time since he was injured.
"It's the first time they've had [contact] in that type of environment," coach John Hynes said. "This was the next progression for them to get into a regular practice, 5-on-5 drills, normal stuff with other guys and not in such a controlled setting. They have battled a bit with each other, and then it truly comes down to how their response is to this, how comfortable they feel. I think it's the medical and mental side as well."
Hynes would not say if either would be a possibility to play against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, NBCSCA).
"They looked good," Hynes said. "It didn't look like there was any hesitation there. I thought both guys were skating, doing things at top speed. You're watching, when guys are coming back from the type of injuries they had, accelerations, how they're starting from a standstill, can they get up, are they explosive. When they have the puck, are they looking to do the things they normally do? I thought they looked good in those areas, but there's another component to it as well."
Defenseman Jake Middleton is day to day and won't play Wednesday because of an upper-body injury sustained on a hit from New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat during a 3-1 loss April 4. -- Jessi Pierce
Calgary Flames
Zayne Parekh was recalled from Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old defenseman, who was the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, led OHL defensemen and was fifth among all skaters with 107 points (33 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games with Saginaw. Last season, Parekh won the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL's best defenseman and was voted the CHL Defenseman of the Year.
Parekh will join the Flames in practice Tuesday, prior to their game at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNW).
Winnipeg Jets
Nikolaj Ehlers did not play for the Jets in a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.
It was the second straight game the forward has missed. Ehlers, who has 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 67 games this season, left a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday after he took pucks off his foot and the inside of his leg on separate plays.
"Just obviously the comfort level, got out there with the (morning) skate, which is great," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. "So, we'll just see how he is after or this afternoon and take it from there."
Arniel also said defenseman Neal Pionk, who has missed 12 games because of a lower-body injury, is nearing a return, and forward Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), who has missed seven, is close to resuming skating.
The Jets (53-21-4), who are at the top of the NHL standings, three points ahead of the Washington Capitals, visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3). -- Darrin Bauming