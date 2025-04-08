NHL Buzz: Staal, Svechnikov likely back for Hurricanes against Sabres

Carolina Hurricanes

Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov are expected to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B).

Staal, the Hurricanes' captain, has missed four games because of a lower-body injury. The center, who skated between Jordan Martinook and Svechnikov at practice, has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 71 games.

Svechnikov has missed the past two games because of an undisclosed injury. Before that, the forward played three games following a seven-game absence because of an upper-body injury. He has 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 66 games.

"I think we'll have 'Jordo' back and 'Svech' back tonight," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "That's a positive, for sure."

Jesperi Kotkaniemi will not play after he was injured during a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The center, who played 7:42 before exiting the game, did not practice Monday and was not on the ice for the morning skate Tuesday.

He has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 76 games.

"He's out for probably at least a week," Brind'Amour said. "Nothing too serious, which is good."

William Carrier is "still not available," Brind'Amour said. The forward, who has missed 37 games because of a lower-body injury, practiced Monday wearing a regular jersey. The forward has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 39 games. -- Heather Engel