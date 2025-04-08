Ovechkin mural, sign celebrating goal record unveiled on D.C. landmarks

Adams Morgan building, Union Market celebrate Capitals captain’s historic achievement

Ovi D.C. murals

© Washington Capitals

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Alex Ovechkin continued his takeover of D.C. landmarks this week.

A mural and a sign honoring the Capitals captain breaking the NHL all-time goals record were unveiled throughout Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Local artist Brandon Hill painted a colorful Ovechkin mural on the Jubilee Housing building in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of D.C. The painting features “The Great 8” taking a shot while sporting the Capitals “Screaming Eagle” 50th anniversary jersey. “OVI” is written with “Stay Gr8” painted inside the “V” and the D.C. flag’s three stars painted in the “I.”

Over at Union Market, a special Ovechkin sign is now displayed in the “O” of the “Union” sign. “Alex Ovechkin” and “Gr8ness” is written around a picture of the veteran forward in his red Capitals jersey.

The sign is in addition to The “Gre8tness” mural that is painted on the side of the market building. The collage was designed by artist David Barr and features iconic moments throughout Ovechkin’s career including his Stanely Cup championship in 2018.

On Sunday, the Capitals star scored his 895th career goal to pass Wayne Gretzky on the NHL’s all-time goals list. The Capitals and D.C. are celebrating the historic accomplishment all week.

