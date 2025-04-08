Ovechkin mural, sign celebrating goal record unveiled on D.C. landmarks

Alex Ovechkin continued his takeover of D.C. landmarks this week.

A mural and a sign honoring the Capitals captain breaking the NHL all-time goals record were unveiled throughout Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Local artist Brandon Hill painted a colorful Ovechkin mural on the Jubilee Housing building in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of D.C. The painting features “The Great 8” taking a shot while sporting the Capitals “Screaming Eagle” 50th anniversary jersey. “OVI” is written with “Stay Gr8” painted inside the “V” and the D.C. flag’s three stars painted in the “I.”