Bennett likely out for remainder of regular season for Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Sam Bennett likely will not play for the Florida Panthers for the remainder of the regular season, coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday.

Florida has five games left, beginning against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4).

"I just don't think he's going back in," Maurice said of Bennett, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury. "We're going to take the time for the rest of the season."

Bennett did not play in a 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday but was on the ice for Florida's morning skate on Tuesday, but Maurice said he has no concern that the forward would be ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"No," Maurice said. "None, zero."

When asked whether Bennett was injured on Florida's recent road trip or had been playing through something, Maurice said it was "both."

The Panthers (44-29-4) have lost five straight games, including all four on their recent road trip (0-3-1).

"It was over the course of the road trip, and we can manage it,'' Maurice said. "But he can't play his game at his best. He can play, but we have to get him as close to 100 percent and we think we might be able to do that. But we have to do that off the ice."

Florida held out six regular skaters on Sunday. Captain Aleksander Barkov, who has missed the past three games, will return against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, as will forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Gustav Forsling.

Maurice also said center Nico Sturm, who has missed three games with an upper-body injury, and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, who has missed nine games with an upper-body injury, should each return this week.

The Panthers play their next four games at home before finishing the regular season at the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 15. They are third in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the Lightning and two ahead of the Ottawa Senators.

"We're nine games in 15 days this month, with three sets of back-to-backs,'' Maurice said. "And that's coming off 10 of 14 on the road. I have Sam Reinhart playing 86 games (including the 4 Nations Face-Off) and he has played more games than anyone in the NHL over the past two seasons."