Millen dies at 67, 'left an indelible mark' on NHL as CBC, SN analyst

MONTREAL -- Greg Millen was sitting in Bell Centre's Jacques Beauchamp Media Lounge at dinnertime on April 6, 2019, chatting about a dear friend, longtime colleague and a man who was woven into the very fabric of Canadian hockey.

That night, legendary "Hockey Night In Canada" broadcaster Bob Cole would call the final game of his remarkable 50-year career. For now, Cole was sipping a glass of milk a few tables over, quietly reviewing the night's lineups on his handwritten roster cards.

Millen soon would be in the center-ice broadcast booth about a stick length to his iconic partner's left, analyzing the action in a 6-5 shootout win by the Montreal Canadiens against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

"What do I tell you about Bob Cole that this entire country doesn't already know?" Millen said, expressing his profound admiration for Cole and his sense of privilege to be working alongside the man who for many Canadians had been the voice of the game for nearly a half-century.