Rosen, Davidson ready to reunite for one last call of Rangers game 

John Davidson has been doing his homework.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster and longtime NHL executive has been watching the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers. He's been talking to people who know each team well, including former Flyers coach John Tortorella.

Basically, Davidson has been doing what he did for 20 years, from 1986-2006, preparing to call a Rangers game on television with Sam Rosen, which is exactly what he will be doing for one final time Wednesday.

Rosen and Davidson, best known to Rangers fans as "Sam and J.D." during their two decades together on MSG Networks, will be back in the broadcast booth together at Madison Square Garden to call the game between the Rangers and Flyers for TNT (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

Rosen is retiring at the end of this season after 40 years of being the television voice of the Rangers. Davidson, who shifted into an executive role in 2006, is living in Florida and is a senior advisor in the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey operations department.

"Sam has had such a great career and a great season," Davidson said. "We're very good friends because our working relationship grew into a friendship, family wise and everything. This is going to be like going to see a hockey game at the NHL level with one of your best friends. It doesn't get any better than that."

The idea to call the game together was first floated to Rosen and Davidson by the NHL and TNT as a way for the League and its national broadcast partner to join in on the celebration of Rosen's last season as the full-time television voice of the Rangers.

It's a run that started in the 1984-85 season. He announced his retirement effective the end of this season on Aug. 13, 2024.

"John and I are still very close, we stay in touch all the time and our wives are in touch," Rosen said. "We've remained very close friends so when the idea was floated out there it was something that excited both of us and it's come to fruition. We're really looking forward to it. I talked to John (Saturday) and he's preparing like we're doing any other game. He says, 'I've talked to 'Torts' and I've got some ideas.' John, he goes to something like this at 120 percent, so he'll be ready to go and I'm looking forward to it."

All season it's been a whirlwind final tour through the League for Rosen. He's been getting gifts and acknowledgments for his Hall of Fame hockey broadcasting career wherever he's gone with the Rangers.

Jon Cooper gave him a bottle of wine he hopes to share with the Tampa Bay Lightning coach after the Rangers play at Amalie Arena on April 17.

Former Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, now with the Anaheim Ducks, gave Rosen one of his paintings.

Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello wore a special jersey to honor Rosen in warmups at Madison Square Garden on April 2. It had the No. 40 on the back and ROSEN for the nameplate.

The Rangers honored Rosen with a special ceremony before their game against the Vancouver Canucks on March 22. They called it "Salute to Sam" and celebrated him throughout the game.