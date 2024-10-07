Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing team goalies for three different categories (win, fewest goals against, most saves) with bonus points awarded for any shutouts from your team goalie picks.

TUE. OCT. 8

Fantasy staff picks will be added soon

Sign up: Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge

NOTE: Fans can create their own leagues or join the “NHL Fantasy on Ice” podcast group (league code: BT219R).

---