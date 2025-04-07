Matthews has ‘such a long way to go’ to break Ovechkin’s record of 895 NHL goals

TORONTO -- When it comes to projecting who might break Alex Ovechkin’s all-time goal record of 895 one day, Auston Matthews doesn’t think he’s even in the same league as the Great 8.
Having heard that Toronto Maple Leafs teammate Matthew Knies suggested Matthews might be a candidate to eclipse Ovechkin’s mark years down the road, the Toronto captain quickly squashed the idea.
“That’s such a long way away or such a long way to go,” Matthews said after practice Monday. “And, you know, I don’t even think I should be in that conversation.
“I mean, this guy just broke the record. I’m so far away from that, and I don’t think that should be a focus on myself. I mean, it should be on Ovi, and rightfully so. It should be on Ovi, and what he’s been able to accomplish in his career, and obviously this record being one of them.”
Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL career goal leader when he scored on the power play at 7:26 of the second period during his Washington Capitals’ 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. The game was immediately halted for a ceremony honoring the milestone, including Gretzky congratulating the 39-year-old Capitals captain on the ice.