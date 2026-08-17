NHL.com ranks the top 100 fantasy hockey forwards for standard leagues for the 2026-27 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Most valuable options at position in standard leagues for 2026-27 season
© Toronto Maple Leafs
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MORE FANTASY COVERAGE 📈
Top 250 | Defensemen | Goalies
Keeper / dynasty | Top 10 rookies
Fantasy spin on biggest signings
Fantasy spin: B. Tkachuk to FLA
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EDGE STATS INSIGHTS 📊
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Standard fantasy categories include goals, assists, power-play points, shots on goal, hits and blocked shots for skaters. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, line combinations, defense pairs, power-play usage, injury history or concern, age, contract status and overall upside.
1. Connor McDavid, F, EDM
2. Nathan MacKinnon, F, COL
3. Nikita Kucherov, F, TBL
4. Macklin Celebrini, F, SJS
5. Leon Draisaitl, F, EDM
6. David Pastrnak, F, BOS
7. Kirill Kaprizov, F, MIN
8. Jason Robertson, F, DAL
9. Matt Boldy, F, MIN
10. Martin Necas, F, COL
11. Nick Suzuki, F, MTL
12. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL
13. Auston Matthews, F, TOR
14. Jack Hughes, F, NJD
15. Cole Caufield, F, MTL
16. Brady Tkachuk, F, FLA
17. Jack Eichel, F, VGK
18. Mikko Rantanen, F, DAL
19. Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA
20. Cutter Gauthier, F, ANA
21. Kyle Connor, F, WPG
22. Tage Thompson, F, BUF
23. Mark Scheifele, F, WPG
24. Dylan Guenther, F, UTA
25. Leo Carlsson, F, ANA
26. Jake Guentzel, F, TBL
27. Brandon Hagel, F, TBL
28. Sam Reinhart, F, FLA
29. Aleksander Barkov, F, FLA
30. Clayton Keller, F, UTA
31. William Nylander, F, TOR
32. Sidney Crosby, F, PIT
33. Artemi Panarin, F, LAK
34. Adrian Kempe, F, LAK
35. Alex DeBrincat, F, DET
36. Mitch Marner, F, VGK
37. Tim Stützle, F, OTT
38. Juraj Slafkovsky, F, MTL
39. Kirill Marchenko, F, CBJ
40. Robert Thomas, F, STL
41. Dylan Holloway, F, STL
42. Jimmy Snuggerud, F, STL
43. Adam Fantilli, F, CBJ
44. Will Smith, F, SJS
45. Brayden Point, F, TBL
46. Connor Bedard, F, CHI (INJ.)
47. Mika Zibanejad, F, NYR
48. Filip Forsberg, F, NSH
49. Dylan Larkin, F, DET
50. Porter Martone, F, PHI (rookie)
51. Jesper Bratt, F, NJD
52. Lucas Raymond, F, DET
53. Drake Batherson, F, OTT
54. Ivan Demidov, F, MTL
55. Beckett Sennecke, F, ANA
56. Logan Cooley, F, UTA
57. Pavel Dorofeyev, F, NYR
58. Gavin McKenna, F, TOR (rookie)
59. John Tavares, F, TOR
60. Nick Schmaltz, F, UTA
61. Bo Horvat, F, NYI
62. Tom Wilson, F, WSH
63. Roope Hintz, F, DAL
64. Zach Hyman, F, EDM
65. Timo Meier, F, NJD
66. Sebastian Aho, F, CAR
67. Nico Hischier, F, NJD
68. J.T. Miller, F, NYR
69. Mark Stone, F, VGK
70. Steven Stamkos, F, NSH
71. Sam Bennett, F, FLA
72. Alex Ovechkin, F, WSH
73. Matthew Knies, F, TOR
74. Rickard Rakell, F, PIT
75. Bryan Rust, F, PIT
76. Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR
77. Nikolaj Ehlers, F, CAR
78. Joel Eriksson Ek, F, MIN
79. Quinton Byfield, F, LAK
80. Anton Frondell, F, CHI (rookie)
81. Morgan Geekie, F, BOS
82. Nazem Kadri, F, COL
83. Brock Nelson, F, COL
84. Mathew Barzal, F, NYI
85. Logan Stankoven, F, CAR
86. Jackson Blake, F, CAR
87. Travis Konecny, F, PHI
88. Jordan Kyrou, F, WSH
89. Alex Tuch, F, WSH
90. Trevor Zegras, F, PHI
91. Dylan Strome, F, WSH
92. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG
93. Alexis Lafreniere, F, NYR
94. Evgeni Malkin, F, PIT
95. Brad Marchand, F, FLA
96. Vincent Trocheck, F, UTA
97. Josh Doan, F, BUF
98. Zach Benson, F, BUF
99. Elias Pettersson, F, VAN
100. Pavel Zacha, F, BOS
101. Ryan O'Reilly, F, NSH
102. Dylan Cozens, F, OTT
103. Mason Marchment, F, SJS
104. Matt Duchene, F, DAL
105. Carter Verhaeghe, F, FLA
106. William Eklund, F, OTT
107. Gabriel Landeskog, F, COL
108. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F, EDM
109. Mats Zuccarello, F, LAK
110. JJ Peterka, F, BOS
111. Egor Chinakhov, F, PIT
112. Gabe Perreault, F, NYR
113. Aliaksei Protas, F, WSH
114. Valeri Nichushkin, F, CBJ
115. Ivar Stenberg, F, SJS (rookie)
116. Patrick Kane, F, CHI
117. Frank Nazar, F, CHI
118. Anthony Cirelli, F, TBL
119. Ryan Leonard, F, WSH
120. Michael Misa, F, SJS
121. Mikael Granlund, F, ANA
122. Jack Roslovic, F, TOR
123. Mason McTavish, F, STL
124. Jake DeBrusk, F, VAN
125. Konsta Helenius, F, BUF (rookie)
126. James Hagens, F, BOS (rookie)
127. Brock Boeser, F, VAN
128. Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL
129. Ilya Protas, F, WSH (rookie)
130. Anthony Mantha, F, NJD
131. Tomas Hertl, F, VGK
132. Victor Eklund, F, NYI (rookie)
133. Igor Chernyshov, F, SJS
134. Matvei Michkov, F, PHI
135. Blake Coleman, F, MIN
136. Luke Evangelista, F, NSH
137. Collin Graf, F, SJS
138. Mavrik Bourque, F, NSH
139. Ryan Hartman, F, MIN
140. Taylor Hall, F, CAR
141. Tyson Foerster, F, PHI
142. Matt Savoie, F, EDM
143. Bobby McMann, F, SEA
144. Marco Rossi, F, VAN
145. Anton Lundell, F, FLA
146. Charlie Coyle, F, CBJ
147. Anders Lee, F, UTA
148. Viktor Arvidsson, F, DET
149. Josh Norris, F, BUF
150. Kiefer Sherwood, F, SJS
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Key injuries:
Seth Jarvis, F, CAR
Kevin Fiala, F, LAK
Troy Terry, F, ANA
Owen Tippett, F, PHI
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Others to consider:
Tyler Bertuzzi, F, CHI
Jack Quinn, F, BUF
Brett Howden, F, VGK
Chris Kreider, F, ANA
Connor McMichael, F, STL
Elias Lindholm, F, BOS
Matt Coronato, F, CGY
Matvei Gridin, F, CGY
William Karlsson, F, VGK
Easton Cowen, F, TOR