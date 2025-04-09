Capitals clinch Metropolitan Division with loss by Hurricanes

Will have home-ice advantage through at least 2 rounds of playoffs; opponent to be determined

Capitals clinch Metro

© Sophia Price/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Washington Capitals clinched the Metropolitan Division on Tuesday.

Washington (49-19-9), which was idle, won the division following the Carolina Hurricanes’ 3-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

It's the Capitals’ first division title since they won the Metropolitan for the last of five consecutive seasons in 2019-20.

Washington, which became the first NHL team this season to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, has five regular-season games remaining. The Capitals are nine points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the best record in the Eastern Conference, and three points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the best record in the NHL.

Washington will host either the first or second wild-card team in the Eastern Conference First Round.

The Capitals have been led by forward Alex Ovechkin, who is fourth in the NHL with 42 goals this season and passed Wayne Gretzky for the League record by scoring his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Forward Dylan Strome leads the team with an NHL career-high 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) in 77 games, and Ovechkin is second with 69 points in 61 games. Aliaksei Protas is third in both goals (30) and points (66), each of which is a career high.

Goalie Logan Thompson is 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games (42 starts), and Charlie Lindgren is 18-13-3 with a 2.71 GAA, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 36 games (35 starts).

Washington was swept by the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Latest News

Panthers edge Maple Leafs to gain in Atlantic Division

Bennett likely out for remainder of regular season for Panthers

Montembeault stops 35, Canadiens top Red Wings for 6th win in row

Senators clinch playoff berth despite loss to Blue Jackets

Karlsson gets 200th goal, Penguins shut out Blackhawks

Hurricanes shut out by Sabres, fail to gain in Metropolitan

Pastrnak gets goal, 2 assists, Bruins score 7 to cruise past Devils

NHL Buzz: Canadiens sign Demidov, No. 5 pick in 2024 Draft

EDGE stats behind Byfield’s one-handed goal for Kings

Ovechkin mural, sign celebrating goal record unveiled on D.C. landmarks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Devils, Senators can clinch berths

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 8

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Ovechkin's ability to pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record, 'pretty incredible,' Crosby says

Rosen, Davidson ready to reunite for one last call of Rangers game 

Millen dies at 67, 'left an indelible mark' on NHL as CBC, SN analyst