Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Devils, Senators can clinch berths

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 8:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New Jersey Devils will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SN360)

The Ottawa Senators will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2)

OR

If they get one point AND any result in the Detroit Red Wings-Montreal Canadiens game (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNDETX) other than a Red Wings regulation win

OR

If the Red Wings lose in any fashion

The Washington Capitals (idle) will clinch the Metropolitan Division:

If the Carolina Hurricanes lose to the Buffalo Sabres in regulation (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B)

On Tap

There are 10 games on the schedule for Tuesday, nine with playoff implications:

Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B)

The Hurricanes (46-26-4) have lost the first two of a four-game road trip (0-2-0) but are second in the Metropolitan Division, seven points ahead of the New Jersey Devils with six regular-season games remaining. The Sabres (34-36-6) have won four in a row but would be eliminated with a regulation loss, or if the Montreal Canadiens defeat the Detroit Red Wings in any fashion, or if Carolina wins in any fashion and Montreal gets one point.

Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNDETX)

The Red Wings (36-33-7) are 3-0-1 in their past four games and begin a three-game road trip six points behind the Canadiens (38-30-9), who have won five straight and hold the second wild card in the East.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4)

The Maple Leafs (47-25-4) have won four in a row and are two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers (44-29-4) have lost five straight (0-4-1) and trail the Lightning by four points for second.

Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SN360)

The Devils (41-29-7), who have won three in a row, can clinch a playoff berth with one point. They are third in the Metropolitan, seven points behind the Hurricanes. The Bruins (31-38-9) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2)

The Senators (42-29-6) have won three straight and would clinch a playoff berth with another victory. They hold the first wild card in the East and trail the Panthers by two points for third in the Atlantic. The Blue Jackets (34-33-9) have lost their past three (0-3-0) and are eight points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East. They would be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose in regulation and Montreal defeats Detroit in regulation.

New York Islanders at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN)

The Islanders (34-32-10) have won their past two games but trail the Canadiens by seven points for the second wild card in the East with a game in hand. The Predators (27-42-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP)

The Canucks (35-29-13) have lost four of five (1-3-1) and would be eliminated from playoff contention with a regulation loss; Vancouver trails the Minnesota Wild by eight points for the second wild card in the West. The Stars (50-22-5) are second in the Central Division, five points behind the Winnipeg Jets with a game in hand.

Seattle Kraken at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN, KONG)

Utah (35-30-12) is 3-1-1 in its past five but would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss of any fashion; it trails Minnesota by nine points for the second wild card in the West. The Kraken (34-38-6) have been eliminated.

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360)

The Golden Knights (47-22-8) have won the first two of a three-game road trip and lead the Kings by five points for first place in the Pacific Division. The Avalanche (47-27-4) are third in the Central, seven points back of the Stars and five points ahead of the Blues.

If playoffs started Tuesday

Eastern Conference

(1A) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators

(2A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3A) Florida Panthers

(1M) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) St. Louis Blues

(2P) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3P) Edmonton Oilers

(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) Minnesota Wild

(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Colorado Avalanche

About last night

There were five games on the NHL schedule Sunday, all with playoff implications:

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New York Rangers 1: Brayden Point scored twice for the Lightning (45-26-6), who moved within two points of the first-place Maple Leafs in the Atlantic. Tampa Bay has played one more game than Toronto. The Rangers (36-34-7) remained six points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East with five games left.

Winnipeg Jets 3, St. Louis Blues1: The Jets (53-21-4) set their franchise record for wins in a season and moved three points ahead of the Capitals in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. They also moved five points ahead of the Stars for first in the Central Division. The Blues (43-29-7) had their 12-game winning streak end and missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth. They are two points ahead of the Wild for the first wild card in the West, but Minnesota has a game in hand.

Anaheim Ducks 3, Edmonton Oilers 2: Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, but the Oilers (44-28-5) lost the last two of their four-game road trip and remained four points behind the Kings for second in the Pacific with five games to play. Lukas Dostal made 45 saves for the Ducks (34-35-8), who have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Seattle Kraken 2, Los Angeles Kings 1: The Kings (44-24-9) had a four-game winning streak end and were unable to extend their lead on the Oilers for second in the Pacific. Los Angeles also remained five points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place. Joey Daccord made 28 saves for the Kraken (34-38-6), who have won the first three of a five-game road trip but have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Calgary Flames 3, San Jose Sharks 2: Adam Klapka, Jonathan Huberdeau and Matt Coronato scored in the third period for the Flames (37-27-13), who rallied past the Sharks and moved within four points of the Wild for the second wild card in the West. San Jose (20-47-10) has been eliminated from playoff contention.