Ovechkin's ability to pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record, 'pretty incredible,' Crosby says

Penguins star, Capitals forward entered League together in 2005, still performing at elite levels

By Tracey Myers
Tracey Myers

CHICAGO -- Sidney Crosby has been Alex Ovechkin's biggest rival since each made his NHL debut in 2005-06. The respective captains for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have brought out the best in each other throughout their careers, be it in the regular season or the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So, when Ovechkin became the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer Sunday, Crosby had nothing but praise for his fellow star.

"Yeah, just watching this afternoon, pretty cool, historical moment and pretty cool moment for hockey in general. So, it was cool to see. The celebration, the ceremony, that was nice," Crosby said after the Penguins' 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

Ovechkin scored his 895th goal to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history in a 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. He set the record at 7:26 of the second period on a power play, taking a pass from Tom Wilson and scoring on a wrist shot past Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin's blocker side from the top of the left face-off circle.

Check out all of the top moments from this historic day

After scoring, Ovechkin turned and did a belly flop on the ice, sliding over the blue line before being swarmed by his teammates.

Crosby said he texted Ovechkin on Friday, when he scored two goals in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks to tie Gretzky. He texted Ovechkin again Sunday.

"That's a pretty special moment and to be playing at the same time, you think of how long hockey history, how long the game's been around and be playing at a time when he gets a record like that is special," he said. "I think we're all fortunate to maybe not be in the game, but to be around while he's doing it."

The mutual admiration between Ovechkin and Crosby has built through the years. In the 72 regular-season games they've played against each other, Crosby has 93 points (32 goals, 61 assists); Ovechkin has 67 (37 goals, 30 assists).

The Capitals and Penguins have also played four postseason series against each other since Ovechkin and Crosby entered the League. Pittsburgh defeated Washington in the second round in 2009, 2016 and 2017 on its way to winning the Stanley Cup each time. Washington eliminated the Penguins in the second round in 2018 before winning its first championship.

"It's pretty rare to go head-to-head like that, be in the same division, coming in with those kind of expectations, the playoff series and everything that goes along with it," Crosby said. "So, it's unique and I definitely appreciate it and that's something that's great about the game of hockey and there's mutual respect there as well."

Crosby and Ovechkin have been two of the League's most prolific scorers since their debuts. Crosby, the No. 1 pick by the Penguins in the 2005 NHL Draft, has 1,682 points (622 goals, 1060 assists) in 1,348 games with Pittsburgh. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the League's top regular-season scorer and the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2006-07 and 2013-14. He also won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, awarded to the League's top goal-scorer each season, in 2009-10 and 2016-17.

Crosby has 201 points (71 goals, 130 assists) in 180 playoff games, winning the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs in 2016 and 2017.

Ovechkin, the No. 1 pick for the Capitals in the 2004 NHL Draft, has 1,619 points (895 goals, 724 assists) in 1,487 games for Washington. A nine-time winner of the "Rocket" Richard Trophy, he also won the Calder Trophy as the League's top rookie in 2005-06, the Art Ross Trophy in 2007-08 and the Hart Trophy in 2006-07 and 2013-14.

He has 141 points (72 goals, 69 assists) in 151 playoff games, winning the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe in 2018.

And each is playing performing at an elite level in the later stages of their careers. Crosby, 37, leads Pittsburgh with 86 points (30 goals, 56 assists) in 76 games this season; Ovechkin, 39, has 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 61 games, second on the Capitals to linemate Dylan Strome (76 points; 25 goals, 51 assists).

Ovechkin also missed 16 games with a fractured left fibula sustained in a 6-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. He returned Dec. 28, scoring in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

From Dec. 28 through Sunday, Ovechkin had 44 points (27 goals, 17 assists) in 43 games for the Capitals (49-19-9), who are first in the Metropolitan Division and trail the Winnipeg Jets by one point in the Presidents' Trophy race.

"It's hard to put into words playing against each other for 20 years and him accomplishing some great things over that time, but this one was probably thought to not be attainable, and he found a way to do it," Crosby said of passing Gretzky. "So, it's pretty incredible. Amazing moment for him, his family, his teammates and the whole League."

