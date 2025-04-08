Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 8

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 8:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New Jersey Devils will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SN360)

The Ottawa Senators will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2)

OR

If they get one point AND any result in the Detroit Red Wings-Montreal Canadiens game (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNDETX) other than a Red Wings regulation win

OR if the Red Wings lose in any fashion

The Washington Capitals (idle) will clinch the Metropolitan Division:

If the Carolina Hurricanes lose to the Buffalo Sabres in regulation (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B)

Home-Ice Advantage

Atlantic Division: The Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch home-ice advantage in the First Round (ATL 1 or ATL 2) if they defeat the Florida Panthers in regulation (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4).

Metropolitan Division: The Hurricanes will clinch home-ice advantage in the First Round (MET 1 or MET 2) if they defeat the Sabres in any fashion AND the Devils lose to the Bruins in any fashion OR if they get one point AND the Devils lose to the Bruins in regulation.

Central Division: The Dallas Stars will clinch home-ice advantage in the First Round (CEN 1 or CEN 2) if they defeat the Vancouver Canucks in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP) OR if they get one point AND the Colorado Avalanche lose to the Vegas Golden Knights in any fashion (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360) OR if the Avalanche lose in regulation.

Pacific Division: The Golden Knights will clinch home-ice advantage in the First Round (PAC 1 or PAC 2) if they get at least one point against the Avalanche.

