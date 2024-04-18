2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs rooting guide for fans of eliminated teams

The Stanley Cup dream for 16 teams has been dashed, but for the fans of those teams there is still plenty to root for in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Remember when Ray Bourque won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001? The Boston Bruins missed the playoffs that season, but the eyes of New England were on the longtime Bruins defenseman rooting that he would win the Cup for the first time.

There are examples every year with every team of players who are still thought of fondly by a fan base even though they now play for a different team.

With that in mind, here is who fans of each non-playoff team could be rooting for once the postseason starts Saturday.

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Danton Heinen, F; Hampus Lindholm, D; Kevin Shattenkirk, D; Colorado Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano, F; Josh Manson, D; Dallas Stars: Jani Hakanpaa, D; Sam Steel, F; Edmonton Oilers: Sam Carrick, F; Adam Henrique, F; Corey Perry, F; Florida Panthers: Brandon Montour, D; Anthony Stolarz, G; Nashville Predators: Luke Schenn, D; Toronto Maple Leafs: Ilya Lyubushkin, D; Vegas Golden Knights: William Karlsson, F; Shea Theodore, D; Washington Capitals: Sonny Milano, F

Missed the most: The Ducks bought out the final season of Perry's eight-year contract after he scored six goals in 31 games in 2018-19. Since then, he's helped the Stars (2020), Montreal Canadiens (2021) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2022) reach the Stanley Cup Final. He has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 37 games since signing with the Oilers on Jan. 22.

Who to root for: Perry and Ryan Getzlaf were the two superstars who helped the Ducks win the Stanley Cup in 2007 and became foundational players for more than a decade. Though Getzlaf retired after the 2021-22 season, Perry still is contributing for the Oilers. Some Anaheim fans could have a hard time jumping on the Edmonton bandwagon, but if it means a chance for Perry to win another title, some may sign up.

ARIZONA COYOTES

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook, F; Tony DeAngelo, D; Antti Raanta, G; Dallas Stars: Scott Wedgewood, G; Florida Panthers: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D; Nick Cousins, F; Nashville Predators: Jason Zucker, F; Luke Schenn, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Anthony Duclair, F; Matt Dumba, D; Toronto Maple Leafs: Max Domi, F; Conor Timmins, D; Ilya Lyubushkin, D; Vancouver Canucks: Conor Garland, F; Vegas Golden Knights: Adin Hill, G; Washington Capitals: Dylan Strome, F; Darcy Kuemper, G

Missed the most: Garland (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) was an undersized fifth-round pick (No. 123) in the 2015 NHL Draft who emerged to lead the Coyotes with 22 goals in 2019-20, the last time they made the playoffs. He was traded, with Ekman-Larsson, to the Vancouver Canucks on July 23, 2021, and has provided Vancouver with consistent secondary scoring.

Who to root for: Since the franchise arrived in Arizona in 1996, no defenseman has played more games for the Coyotes than Ekman-Larsson's 769. He helped Arizona reach the playoffs three times in his 11 seasons, including their deepest run in the desert, the 2012 Western Conference Final. He was captain for three seasons and represented them twice at the NHL All-Star Game. He's an all-time player for the Coyotes, and someone the franchise should be able to rally behind.

BUFFALO SABRES

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark, G; Colorado Avalanche: Casey Mittelstadt, F; Edmonton Oilers: Evander Kane, F; Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart, F; Evan Rodrigues, F; Brandon Montour, D; Dmitry Kulikov, D; Kyle Okposo, F; Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly, F; Mark Jankowski, F; New York Rangers: Jimmy Vesey, F; Chad Ruhwedel, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Conor Sheary, F; Jonas Johansson, G; Toronto Maple Leafs: Jake McCabe, D; Ilya Lyubushkin, D; Vancouver Canucks: Tyler Myers, D; Nikita Zadorov, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel, F; Brayden McNabb, D; William Carrier, F

Missed the most: Eichel was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and expected to be the centerpiece of a return to contention. Instead, the Sabres missed the playoffs in all six seasons he was in Buffalo, and he was traded to the Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021 after a dispute regarding treatment for a neck injury.

Who to root for: Ullmark was a sixth-round pick (No. 163) in the 2012 NHL Draft who played well in six seasons with Buffalo despite getting little support; he had a .912 save percentage while facing an average of 31.7 shots on goal per 60 minutes, tied for 14th most among the 61 goalies who played at least 100 games from 2015-21. He's taken that resiliency to Boston and emerged as one half of arguably the best goalie tandem in the NHL with Jeremy Swayman. Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy last season and was a big part of Boston's return to the playoffs this season. Sabres fans should enjoy Ullmark's success with the Bruins, knowing they saw what he was capable before anyone else.

CALGARY FLAMES

Who's playing where?: Dallas Stars: Chris Tanev, D; Edmonton Oilers: Brett Kulak, D; Derek Ryan, F; Troy Stecher, D; Florida Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk, F; Sam Bennett, F; Ryan Lomberg, F; Los Angeles Kings: Trevor Lewis, F; Cam Talbot, G; David Rittich, G; Nashville Predators: Mark Jankowski, F; New York Rangers: Erik Gustafsson, D; Tyler Pitlick, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: TJ Brodie, D; Calle Jarnkrok, F; Mark Giordano, D; Vancouver Canucks: Nikita Zadorov, D; Elias Lindholm, F; Vegas Golden Knights: Noah Hanifin, D; Winnipeg Jets: Sean Monahan, F; Tyler Toffoli, F

Missed the most: Tkachuk was a standout during his six seasons with the Flames, and he's continued that high-level play since being traded to the Panthers in 2022. He shone brightest in the playoffs last season, helping Florida reach the Cup Final with a team-high 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games, and tying an NHL postseason record with three overtime goals. This season he was second on the Panthers with 88 points (26 goals, 62 assists) in 80 games to help them win the Atlantic Division.

Who to root for: Giordano is held in the same esteem as all-time Flames stars Lanny McDonald, Jarome Iginla and Al MacInnis for his work on and off the ice during his 15 seasons in Calgary. He won the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2015-16, the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman in 2018-19 and was captain for eight seasons (2013-21). The "C of Red" likely would be ecstatic to see Giordano carry the Cup.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen, F; Antti Raanta, G; Edmonton Oilers: Mattias Janmark, F; Corey Perry, F; Florida Panthers: Gustav Forsling, D; Los Angeles Kings: Phillip Danault, F; Nashville Predators: Anthony Beauvillier, F; Kevin Lankinen, G; New York Rangers: Artemi Panarin, F; Erik Gustafsson, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Brandon Hagel, F; Anthony Duclair, F; Tyler Motte, F; Calvin de Haan, D; Toronto Maple Leafs: Max Domi, F; Jake McCabe, D; David Kampf, F; Vancouver Canucks: Pius Suter, F; Sam Lafferty, F; Nikita Zadorov, D; Washington Capitals: Dylan Strome, F; Trevor van Riemsdyk, D

Missed the most: Teravainen is seen by Blackhawks fans as one who got away. A first-round pick (No. 18) in the 2012 NHL Draft, he was starting to blossom into a big piece when he was traded with forward Bryan Bickell to the Hurricanes on June 15, 2016 to create room under the NHL salary cap. The Blackhawks' loss has been the Hurricanes' gain. Teravainen has four seasons with at least 20 goals and 50 points for Carolina.

Who to root for: Panarin was an unknown commodity when he arrived in Chicago as a rookie in 2015 but became a fan favorite almost instantly for the way he produced immediate chemistry with Patrick Kane and won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2015-16. The Blackhawks traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 23, 2017 because of salary cap issues, but his popularity remains high in Chicago. It certainly would be a treat for Blackhawks fans who knew him way back when to get to see him skate with the Stanley Cup.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Andrew Peeke, D; Colorado Avalanche: Jack Johnson, D; Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene, F; Edmonton Oilers: Sam Gagner, F; Florida Panthers: Kevin Stenlund, F; Sergei Bobrovsky, G; Los Angeles Kings: Pierre-Luc Dubois, F; Vladislav Gavrikov, D; Nashville Predators: Gustav Nyquist, F; New York Rangers: Artemi Panarin, F; Jack Roslovic, F; Alex Wennberg, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Anthony Duclair, F; Tyler Motte, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Max Domi, F; Vancouver Canucks: Ian Cole, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault, F; William Karlsson, F; Washington Capitals: Sonny Milano, F

Missed the most: Bobrovsky emerged as a star with the Blue Jackets, winning the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL twice (2013, 2017) during his seven seasons. They made the playoffs four times, and he had a .929 even-strength save percentage. In five seasons since he signed with the Panthers in 2019, the Blue Jackets have made playoffs once, and their goalies have combined for a .908 even-strength save percentage.

Who to root for: How do Blue Jackets fans not root for the hometown boy? Roslovic is a Columbus native who played his youth hockey for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets, then stayed in-state for two college seasons at Miami University (Ohio). He played four seasons for the Blue Jackets before being traded to the Rangers on March 8. Now Roslovic has the chance to bring Columbus its first Stanley Cup parade.

DETROIT RED WINGS

Who's playing where?: Edmonton Oilers: Sam Gagner, F; Troy Stecher, D; Calvin Pickard, G; Nashville Predators: Gustav Nyquist, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Luke Glendening, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Tyler Bertuzzi, F; Vancouver Canucks: Filip Hronek, D; Pius Suter, F; Vegas Golden Knights: Anthony Mantha, F; Washington Capitals: Nick Jensen, D; Winnipeg Jets: Vladislav Namestnikov, F

Missed the most: Bertuzzi plays with the combination of skill and grit that any team would love to have. He scored at least 20 goals three times in his seven seasons with the Red Wings, including an NHL-best 30 in 2021-22.

Who to root for: Bertuzzi's heart-and-soul style endeared him to fans and teammates in Detroit. His trade last season to the Bruins was a bit of a surprise and left some fans and his Red Wings teammates disappointed. The best way to get over that would be to see Bertuzzi lift the Cup in June.

MINNESOTA WILD

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Charlie Coyle, F; Carolina Hurricanes: Brent Burns, D; Colorado Avalanche: Zach Parise, F; Brandon Duhaime, F; Dallas Stars: Sam Steel, F; Ryan Suter, D; Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala, F; Cam Talbot, G; Nashville Predators: Gustav Nyquist, F; Jason Zucker, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Matt Dumba, D; Toronto Maple Leafs: Ryan Reaves, F; Connor Dewar, F; Vancouver Canucks: Ian Cole, D; Carson Soucy, D; Winnipeg Jets: Nino Niederreiter, F; Darcy Kuemper, G

Missed the most: Burns began his development into a workhorse defenseman during his seven seasons with the Wild, who selected him with the No. 20 pick of the 2003 NHL Draft. His 17 goals in 2010-11 remains the most in a season by Minnesota defenseman, and his 15 goals in 2007-08 are second. Thirteen years after trading him to the San Jose Sharks, Burns continues to produce now with the Hurricanes.

Who to root for: Parise is the hometown guy who did his best to elevate the Wild when he returned home on a 13-year contract in 2012. Though they never made it past the second round during Parise's nine seasons, it wasn't his fault. He had five 20-goal seasons for the Wild, and his 400 points (199 goals, 201 assists) in 558 games is third in team history. Having the final four seasons of his contract bought out in 2021 might have left some hard feelings, but with this potentially being the final NHL season for the 39-year-old, going out with the Cup should be something Wild fans can root for.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, F; Colorado Avalanche: Jonathan Drouin, F; Artturi Lehkonen, F; Dallas Stars: Evgeni Dadonov, F; Edmonton Oilers: Brett Kulak, D; Corey Perry, F; Florida Panthers: Nick Cousins, F; Los Angeles Kings: Phillip Danault, F; Nashville Predators: Michael McCarron, F; New York Rangers: Erik Gustafsson, D; Tyler Pitlick, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Mikhail Sergachev, D; Toronto Maple Leafs: Max Domi, F; Joel Edmundson, D; Washington Capitals: Max Pacioretty, F; Charlie Lindgren, G; Winnipeg Jets: Sean Monahan, F; Tyler Toffoli, F

Missed the most: The Canadiens selected Sergachev with the No. 9 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, but traded him a year later to the Lightning, where he became a key part of Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021. Montreal received Drouin in the June 15, 2017 trade, and after six seasons he signed with the Avalanche on July 1, 2023.

Who to root for: Pacioretty deserves something for what he's come back from. After he was traded to the Hurricanes by the Golden Knights on July 13, 2022, he tore his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout. Then after five games back he tore his Achilles again. He signed with the Capitals and didn't make his season debut until Jan. 3. Pacioretty emerged as a star during his 10 seasons with the Canadiens, including four straight 30-goal seasons from 2013-17. After all the things he's gone through, Canadiens fans should be happy to see Pacioretty experience a Cup championship.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Pavel Zacha, F; Jesper Boqvist, F; Carolina Hurricanes: Stefan Noesen, F; Colorado Avalanche: Miles Wood, F; Zach Parise, F; Dallas Stars: Scott Wedgewood, G; Edmonton Oilers: Adam Henrique, F; Florida Panthers: Dmitry Kulikov, D; New York Rangers: Jimmy Vesey, F; Winnipeg Jets: Tyler Toffoli, F; Colin Miller, D

Missed the most: Parise quickly became a franchise cornerstone when he joined New Jersey n 2005-06 and scored at least 30 goals in five of the next six seasons. He was a huge part of the Devils reaching the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, their most recent deep postseason run.

Who to root for: Henrique has two of the most memorable goals in Devils history. He scored in double-overtime to eliminate the Panthers in Game 7 of the 2012 first round, and then his overtime goal in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Rangers ended that series. He was a dependable presence for eight seasons, and it undoubtedly would thrill Devils fans to see Henrique lift the Cup for the first time.

OTTAWA SENATORS

Who's playing where?: Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene, F; Evgeni Dadonov, F; Edmonton Oilers: Cody Ceci, D; Florida Panthers: Vladimir Tarasenko, F; Los Angeles Kings: Cam Talbot, G; New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Nicolas Paul, F; Anthony Duclair, F; Tyler Motte, F; Austin Watson, F; Vegas Golden Knights: Mark Stone, F; Michael Amadio, F; Winnipeg Jets: Vladislav Namestnikov, F; Dylan DeMelo, D

Missed the most: Zibanejad looked like he was about to take the next step in his development when the Senators traded him to the Rangers for forward Derick Brassard on July 18, 2016. He's grown into a foundational piece with the Rangers, scoring at least 20 goals in seven straight seasons and at least 70 points in five of the past six. Brassard played less than two seasons in his first stint with the Senators.

Who to root for: Yes, Stone lifted the Stanley Cup last season with the Golden Knights but consider what he's gone through the past two seasons. Last season a back injury cost him half the season and made him questionable for the postseason. This season he's again a question mark while he recovers from a lacerated spleen that's kept him out since Feb. 20. Stone has started to practice but he's no sure thing when the playoffs start. Seeing him raise the Cup again in June would be a nice ending to his story and something for Senators fans to root for.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Who's playing where: Boston Bruins: James van Riemsdyk, F; Carolina Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo, D; Brendan Lemieux, F; Colorado Avalanche: Sean Walker, D; Edmonton Oilers: Sam Gagner, F; Calvin Pickard, G; Florida Panthers: Nick Cousins, F; Sergei Bobrovsky, G; Anthony Stolarz, G; Los Angeles Kings: Cam Talbot, G; Nashville Predators: Luke Schenn, D; New York Rangers: Erik Gustafsson, D; Tyler Pitlick, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Martin Jones, G; Washington Capitals: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F

Missed the most: Walker formed a solid second defense pair with Nick Seeler this season and was a big reason the Flyers contended for a playoff spot until their final game. Philadelphia was 6-10-3 after he was traded to Colorado on March 6.

Who to root for: Bobrovsky remains a popular player in Philadelphia despite having been gone for 12 years. He was a Rocky-type story, which always resonates with the fan base: an unknown who rose to become a rookie starter and helped the Flyers reach the second round of the playoffs in his first two seasons. Philadelphia opted to keep Ilya Bryzgalov and traded Bobrovsky to the Blue Jackets in 2012 and watched him win the Vezina Trophy twice, and then help the Panthers to the Cup Final last season. Flyers fans believe management kept the wrong goalie back then and would enjoy seeing Bobrovsky add the Stanley Cup to his resume.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Danton Heinen, F; Carolina Hurricanes: Stefan Noesen, F; Jordan Staal, F; Jake Guentzel, F; Colorado Avalanche: Jack Johnson, D; Edmonton Oilers: Cody Ceci, D; Florida Panthers: Evan Rodrigues, F; Dmitry Kulikov, D; Nashville Predators: Mark Jankowski, F; Jason Zucker, F; New York Rangers: Chad Ruhwedel, D; Tampa Bay Lightning: Conor Sheary, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Ryan Reaves, F; Vancouver Canucks: Teddy Blueger, F; Sam Lafferty, F; Ian Cole, D; Casey DeSmith, G

Missed the most: Guentzel developed into a top-line star playing with Sidney Crosby for most of his eight seasons with the Penguins. He helped them win a second straight Stanley Cup title as a rookie in 2017 and scored at least 20 goals in seven straight seasons. With his pending unrestricted free agency and the Penguins on the fringe of playoff contention, he was traded to the Hurricanes on March 7.

Who to root for: Guentzel had hoped he'd be able to come to an agreement to stay in Pittsburgh, and there's always a chance he decides to investigate a return during the offseason. If he returns to the Penguins, fans certainly hope it will be as a Stanley Cup champion.

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Who's playing where?: Carolina Hurricanes: Brent Burns, D; Stefan Noesen, F; Colorado Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano, F; Dallas Stars: Joe Pavelski, F; Edmonton Oilers: Evander Kane, F; Nashville Predators: Gustav Nyquist, F; New York Rangers: Jonny Brodzinski, F; Barclay Goodrow, F; Tampa Bay Lightning: Michael Eyssimont, F; Anthony Duclair, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Noah Gregor, F; Martin Jones, G; Vegas Golden Knights: Adin Hill, G; Winnipeg Jets: Dylan DeMelo, D; Brenden Dillon, D

Missed the most: Pavelski was a leader on and off the ice for the Sharks, averaging 34 goals per season from 2013-19 and was captain from 2015-19. At age 34 after the 2018-19 season, the Sharks were hesitant to commit long term and Pavelski signed with the Stars. In five seasons since, Pavelski has averaged 24 goals and helped Dallas reach the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. San Jose has missed the playoffs all five seasons.

Who to root for: Pavelski has been to the Final twice and come up short, with the Stars and the Sharks in 2016. The 2016 team is the only one San Jose has had reach the Final and he's remembered fondly for leading the playoffs that season with 14 goals. At 39 years old, time could be running out for Pavelski, who Sharks fans no doubt should want to see finally win the Cup.

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Morgan Geekie, F; Nashville Predators: Jeremy Lauzon, D; New York Rangers: Alex Wennberg, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Calle Jarnkrok, F; Mark Giordano, D; Martin Jones, G; Vancouver Canucks: Carson Soucy, D; Winnipeg Jets: Mason Appleton, F

Missed the most: Giordano was a key part of Seattle's inaugural season of 2021-22 as its captain, and his work ethic and professionalism set the tone on and off the ice when the Kraken were getting started.

Who to root for: Wennberg became a fan favorite during his three seasons in Seattle, in part because of his game-winning goal against the Avalanche in the Kraken's first-ever playoff game last season. Watching him become the first Kraken alum to win the Cup certainly would be a thrill for local fans.

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Who's playing where?: Boston Bruins: Kevin Shattenkirk, D; Florida Panthers: Niko Mikkola, D; Vladimir Tarasenko, F; Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly, F; New York Rangers: Tyler Pitlick, F; Toronto Maple Leafs: Ryan Reaves, F; Joel Edmundson, D; Vancouver Canucks: Dakota Joshua, F; Ian Cole, D; Vegas Golden Knights: Ivan Barbashev, F; Alex Pietrangelo, D; Washington Capitals: T.J. Oshie, F; Charlie Lindgren, G

Missed the most: The Blues have struggled defensively since Pietrangelo left following the 2019-20 season, allowing at least 2.91 goals per game each of the past four seasons after never allowing more than 2.78 per game in the defenseman's 11 seasons. He also was a well-respected leader and captain for four seasons, including the run to the 2019 Stanley Cup championship.

Who to root for: Much like Pietrangelo, O'Reilly was a major part of the 2019 Cup winner, taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the postseason. O'Reilly's departure in a trade to the Maple Leafs last season hurt as much as when Pietrangelo's left for the Golden Knights did. Blues fans got to enjoy watching Pietrangelo lift the Cup again last season, and now they can root for O'Reilly to have a second championship run.