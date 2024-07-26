Harvey-Pinard out for start of season for Canadiens with broken leg

Rafael Harvey-Pinard will be out for the start of the season for the Montreal Canadiens because of a broken leg.

The 25-year-old forward had surgery Thursday, and his recovery timeline of four months means he will miss all of training camp and at least the first month of the regular season. Montreal begins the regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 9.

Harvey-Pinard had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 45 games last season.

The seventh-round pick (No. 201) by Montreal in the 2019 NHL Draft, Harvey-Pinard has 31 points (17goals, 14 assists) in 83 NHL games.

The Canadiens (30-36-16) finished last in the Atlantic Division last season and have not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of the past three seasons.