Penguins seek playoff return with additions of Hayes, Grzelcyk

On the cusp

Owen Pickering, D: The 20-year-old had 46 points (seven goals, 39 assists) in 59 games with Swift Current of the Western Hockey League last season. Selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (No. 21) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Pickering said he expects to compete for a spot on the NHL roster in training camp. ... Joel Blomqvist, G: The 22-year-old was 25-12-6 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 45 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League last season. Alex Nedeljkovic signed a two-year contract on June 20 to stay in Pittsburgh, making him the likely backup to goalie Tristan Jarry, but Blomqvist is viewed as the possible future No. 1 goalie and could make his NHL debut this season. ... Ville Koivunen, F: The 21-year-old was part of the return in the trade that sent forward Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7. He had 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) in 59 games for Karpat of Liiga, Finland's top professional league, last season and one goal and one assist in two playoff games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Koivunen will likely get more AHL experience this season but could be recalled to the NHL at some point.