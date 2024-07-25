Konecny signs 8-year, $70 million contract with Flyers

Travis Konecny signed an eight-year, $70 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $8.75 million and begins with the 2025-26 season.

The 27-year-old forward was entering the final season of a six-year, $33 million contract ($5.5 million AAV) he signed Sept. 16, 2019, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

"I couldn’t be happier to sign again with the Flyers," Konecny said. "There’s such a bright and exciting future with this team and I can't wait to be a part of it for the next nine years and see what we will accomplish. I can't thank all my teammates and staff members enough because this opportunity wouldn't be possible without each and every one of them along the way. I can't wait to get back to Philly in front of the best fans in the world and I look forward to another great season."

He became eligible to sign a contract July 1.

"If there's something, we would like to make it happen to keep him a Flyer for the rest of his career," general manager Daniel Briere said during the NHL Scouting Combine in June. "We'd be excited with that."

Konecny led the Flyers in goals (33), assists (35) and points (68) last season, and was first in the NHL with six short-handed goals.

"Travis Konecny is an integral part of the fabric of our team and we are thrilled to have him under contract for the long-term," Briere said Thursday. "Travis has grown into a significant leader on our team and he truly embodies what it means to be a Flyer. His work ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent makes him a central figure for what we are building towards, and his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city."

Selected by the Flyers in the first round (No. 24) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Konecny has 400 points (174 goals, 226 assists) in 564 regular-season games and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games.