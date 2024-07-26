Sergachev, Marino added to shore up defense for Utah in inaugural NHL season

They said it
"I think we've taken the right steps in the offseason, adding Marino and Sergachev ... and all these guys that are coming in now ... they're going to help us with that nice balance of having some veteran players push the young guys and help guiding us." -- general manager Bill Armstrong
Fantasy focus
Despite injury concerns that limited Sergachev to 34 games last season, he still has a high individual fantasy ceiling when healthy. He had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) during those 34 games for the Lightning and reached an NHL high in 2022-23 with 64 points (10 goals, 54 assists) in 79 games. He's the most valuable fantasy player on Utah's roster and can be considered a top 10 fantasy defenseman overall heading into this season. -- Anna Dua
Projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka