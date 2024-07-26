Sergachev, Marino added to shore up defense for Utah in inaugural NHL season

They said it

"I think we've taken the right steps in the offseason, adding Marino and Sergachev ... and all these guys that are coming in now ... they're going to help us with that nice balance of having some veteran players push the young guys and help guiding us." -- general manager Bill Armstrong

Fantasy focus

Despite injury concerns that limited Sergachev to 34 games last season, he still has a high individual fantasy ceiling when healthy. He had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) during those 34 games for the Lightning and reached an NHL high in 2022-23 with 64 points (10 goals, 54 assists) in 79 games. He's the most valuable fantasy player on Utah's roster and can be considered a top 10 fantasy defenseman overall heading into this season. -- Anna Dua

Projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka