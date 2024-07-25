Stastney signs 2-year, $1.65 million contract with Predators

Defenseman had 4 points in 20 games last season for Nashville

stas_072524

© John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Spencer Stastney signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $825,000.

The 24-year-old defenseman will be on a two-way contract for the upcoming season and a one-way contract for 2025-26. He had filed for salary arbitration July 5.

Stastney had four points (two goals, two assists) in 20 regular-season games with the Predators last season, averaging 15:59 of ice time per game. He had no points in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Nashville in the fifth round (No. 131) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Stastney has six points (two goals, four assists) in 28 regular-season games.

The Predators (47-30-5) finished fourth in the Central Division last season and lost to the Vancouver Canucks in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

Nashville has also signed forwards Steven Stamkos (four years, $32 million; $8 million AAV) and Jonathan Marchessault (five years, $27.5 million; $5.5 million AAV), defenseman Brady Skjei (seven years, $49 million; $7 million AAV) and goalie Scott Wedgewood (two years, $3 million; $1.5 million AAV) as free agents this offseason.

