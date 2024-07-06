Necas, Luukkonen among 14 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes was one of 14 restricted free agents who filed for salary arbitration Friday, according to the NHL Players' Association.

The 25-year-old forward had 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 77 regular-season games last season, and had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Notable players who filed include goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres), defenseman Ryan Lindgren (New York Rangers) and forward Kirill Marchenko (Columbus Blue Jackets).

The deadline for club-elected salary arbitration notification is Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

Salary arbitration hearings will be held from July 20-Aug. 4. A player can sign a contract with his current team any time before his hearing.

Last offseason, 22 restricted free agents filed for salary arbitration. Goalies Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins) and Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs), and forward Philipp Kurashev (Chicago Blackhawks) were the only players awarded a contract by an independent arbitrator following their hearings.

Here is the list of players who filed for salary arbitration (hearing dates have not been announced):

Buffalo Sabres

Beck Malenstyn, F

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G

Carolina Hurricanes

Jack Drury, F

Martin Necas, F

Columbus Blue Jackets

Jake Christiansen, D

Jet Greaves, G

Kirill Marchenko, F

Detroit Red Wings

Joe Veleno, F

Nashville Predators

Spencer Stastney, D

New York Islanders

Oliver Wahlstrom, F

New York Rangers

Ryan Lindgren, D

San Jose Sharks

Ty Emberson, D

Tampa Bay Lightning

J.J. Moser, D

Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor Dewar, F