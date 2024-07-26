2024 World Junior Summer Showcase set to open play in Michigan

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- A gathering of four countries consisting of many of the best under-20 hockey prospects in the world will kick off the road to the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship this week at USA Hockey Arena.

Players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden will get together for practices and scrimmages from July 26 to Aug. 3 in the first step toward selecting their teams for the 2025 WJC, which will be played in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan 5, 2025.

"It's a very big time for us to actually get to know the players coming and it's a very difficult evaluation process with eight returners and then you're adjusting to see if (players sign professional contracts)," U.S. national junior team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said. "But it means a lot to have the other countries here. The commitment of Finland and Sweden has been fantastic and now we have Canada back. It's been a great partnership with them, even though we compete hard against each other. It's very gratifying for all of us."

The U.S. will have 46 players taking part, among them eight players from the team that won a gold medal at the 2024 WJC in Sweden: goalies Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) and Sam Hillebrandt (2025 draft eligible), defensemen Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild) and Drew Fortescue (New York Rangers), and forwards Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Oliver Moore (Chicago Blackhawks), Danny Nelson (New York Islanders), and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers). David Carle, who coached the team, also will return for the 2025 WJC. Carle is entering his seventh season as coach at the University of Denver, which has won the NCAA championship in two of the past three seasons (2022, 2024).

USA Hockey will divide the players into two teams (USA White and USA Blue) for the first four days of the tournament before making cuts to create one team.

Buium was first among defensemen for the U.S. at the 2024 WJC with three goals and a plus-11 rating while averaging 18:06 of ice time in seven games, and Perreault tied for second on the team with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games.

"It feels unbelievable to be invited again," said Buium, selected by the Wild with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. "Anytime you get to represent your country, it's such an honor, so for me to go to the Summer Showcase again and do that whole experience again is going to be awesome.

"I think David Carle and I want to repeat and win again, so we're super ecstatic and can't wait to get it going."

The United States also will feature three talented players eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft: Boston College forward James Hagens, Wisconsin defenseman Logan Hensler and forward L.J. Mooney of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team. Hagens led the NTDP with 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 58 games last season. Hensler had 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 61 games.

Canada's roster includes 15 players chosen in the first round of the NHL draft: defenseman Oliver Bonk (No. 22, Philadelphia Flyers, 2023 NHL Draft), Sam Dickinson (No. 11, San Jose Sharks, 2024 NHL Draft), Tanner Molendyk (No. 24, Nashville Predators, 2023), Zayne Parekh (No. 9, Calgary Flames, 2024) and Carter Yakemchuk (No. 7, Ottawa Senators, 2024), and forwards Colby Barlow (No. 18, Winnipeg Jets, 2023), Cole Beaudoin (No. 24, Utah Hockey Club, 2024), Berkly Catton (No. 8, Seattle Kraken, 2024), Easton Cowan (No. 28, Toronto Maple Leafs, 2023), Tij Iginla (No. 6, Utah Hockey Club, 2024), Cayden Lindstrom (No. 4, Columbus Blue Jackets, 2024), Jett Luchanko (No. 13, Philadelphia Flyers, 2024), Bradly Nadeau (No. 30, Carolina Hurricanes, 2023), Calum Ritchie (No. 27, Colorado Avalanche, 2023), Beckett Sennecke (No. 3, Anaheim Ducks, 2024), Matthew Wood (No. 15, Nashville Predators, 2023), Brayden Yager (No. 14, Pittsburgh Penguins, 2023).

Canada will have six players returning from the team that finished fifth at the 2024 WJC, including Bonk, goalie Scott Ratzlaff (Buffalo Sabres), and forwards Cowan, Wood, Yager and Carson Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken).

There are four players on the roster eligible for the 2025 draft, including right wing Porter Martone of Brampton in the Ontario Hockey League. Martone (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) is a projected top-10 selection.

"He was chosen to be captain for Canada at U-18 Worlds which speaks to his character and the way he plays," NHL Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "He's a big power forward who plays physical with really soft hands and an exceptional scoring touch. I like his vision to go with the bite he plays with. He's the guy you want beside you when you're heading in the trenches."

Sweden, which lost to the U.S. in the gold medal game at the 2024 WJC, will have five players back from that team, including forward Otto Stenberg (St. Louis Blues), who was third in scoring for Sweden with nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games, and defenseman Tom Willander (Vancouver Canucks), who had a plus-9 rating and averaged 19:36 of ice time in seven games.

Finland will have four players back from the team that finished fourth at the 2024 WJC, including forward Emil Hemming, who had two assists in seven games and was selected No. 29 by the Dallas Stars in the 2024 NHL Draft.

WORLD JUNIOR SUMMER SHOWCASE ROSTERS

United States

Coach: David Carle

GOALIES: Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Sam Hillebrandt, Barrie, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Nicholas Kempf, Notre Dame, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Carsen Musser, Colorado College, NCAA (Utah Hockey Club); Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan, NCAA (Los Angeles Kings)

DEFENSEMEN: Zeev Buium, Denver, NCAA (Minnesota Wild); EJ Emery, North Dakota, NCAA (New York Rangers); Paul Fischer, Notre Dame, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Lukas Fischer, Sarnia, OHL (St. Louis Blues); #Drew Fortescue, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); Logan Hensler, Wisconsin, NCAA (2025 draft eligible); Cole Hutson, Boston University, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Adam Kleber, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres); Matthew Mania, Sudbury, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); Gavin McCarthy, Boston University, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres); Aram Minnetian, Boston College, NCAA (Dallas Stars); Tory Pitner, Denver, NCAA (Colorado Avalanche); Colin Ralph, St. Cloud State, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Zach Schulz, Wisconsin, NCAA (New York Islanders); Andrew Strathmann, North Dakota, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); John Whipple, Minnesota, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings)

FORWARDS: Tanner Adams, Providence, NCAA (2025 draft eligible); *Kamil Bednarik, Boston University, NCAA (New York Islanders); Austin Burnevik, St. Cloud State, NCAA (Anaheim Ducks); Trevor Connelly, Providence, NCAA (Vegas Golden Knights); Cole Eiserman, Boston University, NCAA (New York Islanders); Jake Fisher, Denver, NCAA (Colorado Avalanche); James Hagens, Boston College, NCAA (2025 draft eligible); Beckett Hendrickson, Minnesota, NCAA (Boston Bruins); Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NCAA (Washington Capitals); L.J. Mooney, USA U-18, USHL (2025 draft eligible); Oliver Moore, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Quentin Musty, Sudbury, OHL (San Jose Sharks); Danny Nelson, Notre Dame, NCAA (New York Islanders); Christopher Pelosi, Quinnipiac, NCAA (Boston Bruins); Gabe Perreault, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Noah Powell, Ohio State, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); James Reeder, Dubuque, USHL (Los Angeles Kings); Jayson Shaugabay, Green Bay, USHL (Tampa Bay Lightning); Teddy Stiga, Boston College, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Brandon Svoboda, Boston University, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Mac Swanson, North Dakota, NCAA (Pittsburgh Penguins); Carey Terrance, Erie, OHL (Anaheim Ducks); William Whitelaw, Wisconsin, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); Joey Willis, Saginaw, OHL (Nashville Predators); Brodie Ziemer, Minnesota, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres)

\ Invited but unable to attend*

# Will attend all off-ice activities

Sweden

Coach: Magnus Havelid

GOALIES: Marcus Gidlof, Leksands Jr, SWE-JR (New York Islanders); Olof Glifford, HV71, SWE (Florida Panthers); Melker Thelin, Bjorkloven, SWE-2 (Utah Hockey Club)

DEFENSEMEN: Wilhelm Hallquisth, HV71, SWE (2025 draft eligible); Axel Hurtig, Calgary, WHL (Calgary Flames); Kristian Kostadinski, Frolunda, SWE (Boston Bruins); Axel Landen, Oskarshamn, SWE-2 (San Jose Sharks); Theo Lindstein, Brynas, SWE (St. Louis Blues); Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Vaxjo Jr, SWE-JR (San Jose Sharks); Albert Wikman, Sodertalje, SWE-2 (Florida Panthers); Tom Willander, Boston University, NCAA (Vancouver Canucks)

FORWARDS: Jack Berglund, Farjestad Jr., SWE-JR (Philadelphia Flyers); Victor Eklund, Djurgarden, SWE-2 (2025 draft eligible); Linus Eriksson, Djurgarden, SWE-2 (Florida Panthers); Melvin Fernstrom, Orebro, SWE (Vancouver Canucks); Zeb Forsfjall, Skelleftea, SWE (Seattle Kraken); David Granberg, Lulea, SWE (2025 draft eligible); Isac Hedqvist, Lulea, SWE (2025 draft eligible); Felix Nilsson, Oskarshamn, SWE-2 (Nashville Predators); Noel Nordh, Brynas, SWE (Utah Hockey Club); Lucas Pettersson, Modo, SWE (Anaheim Ducks); Svante Sjodin, Vasteras, SWE-2 (2025 draft eligible); Otto Stenberg, Malmo, SWE (St. Louis Blues); Mans Toresson, Frolunda, SWE-2 (2025 draft eligible); Simon Zether, Vasteras, SWE-2 (Florida Panthers)

Finland

Coach: Lauri Mikkola

GOALIES: Veeti Louhivaara, JYP, FIN (New Jersey Devils); Kim Saarinen, HPK, FIN (Seattle Kraken); Visa Vedenpaa, Karpat, FIN (Seattle Kraken)

DEFENSEMEN: Mitja Jokinen, TPS, FIN (2025 draft eligible); Jimi Junkkari, Pelicans, FIN (2025 draft eligible); Kalle Kangas, HPK, FIN (Pittsburgh Penguins); Niko Korkola, Tappara, FIN (2025 draft eligible); Niklas Nykyri, HIFK, FIN (2025 draft eligible); Emil Pieniniemi, Karpat, FIN (Pittsburgh Penguins); Janne Peltonen, Karpat, FIN (Chicago Blackhawks); Sebastian Soini, Ilves, FIN (Minnesota Wild); Arttu Tuhkala, Lulea Jr., SWE-JR (2025 draft eligible)

FORWARDS: Arttu Alasiurua, Karpat, FIN (2025 draft eligible); Emil Hemming, Barrie, OHL (Dallas Stars); Topias Hynninen, Jukurit, FIN (2025 draft eligible); Jesse Kiiskinen, HPK, FIN (Detroit Red Wings); Aatos Koivu, TPS, FIN (Montreal Canadiens); Rasmus Kumpulainen, Pelicans, FIN (Minnesota Wild); Emil Kuusla, Jokerit, FIN-2 (2025 draft eligible); Tom Leppa, Michigan Tech, NCAA (2025 draft eligible); Onni Lind, Jokerit, FIN-2 (2025 draft eligible); Julius Miettinen, Everett, WHL (Seattle Kraken); Jesse Nurmi, Bridgeport, AHL (New York Islanders); Kasper Pikkarainen, TPS, FIN (New Jersey Devils); Heikki Ruohonen, Dubuque, USHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Joona Saarelainen, KalPa, FIN (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Canada

Coach: Dave Cameron

GOALIES: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon, WHL (Philadelphia Flyers), Carter George, Owen Sound, OHL (Los Angeles Kings), Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle, WHL (Buffalo Sabres), Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George, WHL (2025 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Oliver Bonk, London, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers), Quinton Burns, Kingston, OHL (St. Louis Blues), Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge, WHL (Toronto Maple Leafs), Sam Dickinson, London, OHL (San Jose Sharks), Andrew Gibson, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (Nashville Predators), Dylan MacKinnon, Moncton, QMJHL (Nashville Predators), Tanner Molendyk, Saskatoon, WHL (Nashville Predators), Etienne Morin, Moncton, QMJHL (Calgary Flames), Sawyer Mynio, Seattle, WHL (Vancouver Canucks), Zayne Parekh, Saginaw, OHL (Calgary Flames), Caden Price, Kelowna, WHL (Seattle Kraken), Carter Sotheran, Portland, WHL (Philadelphia Flyers), Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary, WHL (Ottawa Senators)

FORWARDS: Denver Barkey, London, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers), Colby Barlow, Owen Sound, OHL (Winnipeg Jets), Cole Beaudoin, Barrie, OHL (Utah Hockey Club), Mathieu Cataford, Rimouski, QMJHL (Vegas Golden Knights), Berkly Catton, Spokane, WHL (Seattle Kraken), Vincent Collard, Moncton, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible), Easton Cowan, London, OHL (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew Cristall, Kelowna, WHL (Washington Capitals), Ethan Gauthier, Drummondville, QMJHL (Tampa Bay Lightning), Riley Heidt, Prince George, WHL (Minnesota Wild), Tanner Howe, Regina, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins), Tij Iginla, Kelowna, WHL (Utah Hockey Club), Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat, WHL (Columbus Blue Jackets), Jett Luchanko, Guelph, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers), Porter Martone, Brampton, OHL (2025 draft eligible), Bradly Nadeau, Chicago, AHL (Carolina Hurricanes), Luca Pinelli, Ottawa, OHL (Columbus Blue Jackets), Carson Rehkopf, Kitchener, OHL (Seattle Kraken), Calum Ritchie, Oshawa, OHL (Colorado Avalanche), Anthony Romani, North Bay, OHL (Vancouver Canucks), Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa, OHL (Anaheim Ducks), Malcolm Spence, Erie, OHL (2025 draft eligible), Matthew Wood, Minnesota, NCAA (Nashville Predators), Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins)