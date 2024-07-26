Shoulder Check Showcase charity game grows in 2nd year

STAMFORD, Conn. -- In the beginning, the Shoulder Check Showcase was a scrimmage featuring NHL players, alumni and professional women's hockey players, with proceeds going to the HT40 Foundation to support what Sarah and Rob Thorsen's 16-year-old son, Hayden Thorsen, did to bring people together with kindness and compassion, leaving no one isolated.

Rob Thorsen's first hope was Shoulder Check would be a platform to launch new initiatives in honor of Hayden, a sophomore goalie at Darien High School and the Junior Rangers in the Mid Fairfield Youth Hockey Association who committed suicide May 21, 2022. One year after the inaugural event, the Shoulder Check Showcase returned to Terry Conners Rink on Thursday with double the attention, nearly triple the audience and publicity that led to appearances on "Good Morning America" and CBS New York, ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City and branding at Times Square for World Emoji Day.

During rare breaks to catch her breath from putting a bow on six months of breakneck planning, Sarah took a step back and looked at what her family and dedicated, tireless volunteers had accomplished so quickly.

"I said to Rob, ‘I hope you can take a moment and reflect on how amazing this is,’" Sarah said. "Shoulder Check is one year old, and the fact that we have so many people rallying around it and so many people helping us. I think they're quite inspired by it. But I think the simplicity of the idea, and the fact that so many people want it and feel and need it, is why it's catching on. So now it's just, ‘How do we take that momentum and keep going, touch more people, do more things, really get peer-to peer engagement going? How big can it be?’ We want to be as big as possible."

The event Thursday was big enough to attract an overflow crowd that paid $100 to watch live hockey in the middle of the summer. Master of ceremonies Dave Maloney, the former NHL defenseman, said one out of every four people is struggling with mental health, usually in silence. He then asked fans to raise their left hand, place it on the right shoulder of the person next to them and recite Hayden's wellness doctrine:

"Reach out. Check in. Make contact."

Maloney teased the crowd, saying the first attempt wasn't as good as last year. The second time, he took a deep break and said, "Wow, that was awesome."