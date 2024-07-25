NHL, NHLPA mark 25th year of Hockey Fights Cancer giving campaign

NEW YORK/TORONTO – As part of the year-long celebration of Hockey Fights Cancer™, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced today the completion of their 25th anniversary giving campaign.

For the past 25 years the NHLPA and the NHL have united the hockey community behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative and this season was no different. All 32 NHL Clubs hosted a Hockey Fights Cancer in-game awareness night this season, raising more than $1.2 million for local cancer-related charities around North America, bringing the total raised by this remarkable initiative to more than $36 million since its inception.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary milestone of Hockey Fights Cancer, $250,000 was granted by NHL Foundation U.S., Inc. (NHLF) to 11 unique life-changing programs throughout the 2023-24 season to further raise cancer awareness for research, and to support patients in the community. All the selected grantees have connections to the NHL family -- players, Clubs, alumni -- and they all have a goal to increase their impact on the fight against cancer.

The Janis Foligno Foundation is one of 11 organizations to receive a grant. The organization was created in loving memory of Janis, mother to Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno and Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno,who passed away in 2009 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. The foundation works closely with local organizations to ensure the money it raises is directed to further cancer research and support those affected by cancer.

“I live with my mom’s spirit every day and these little moments and victories, like the Hockey Fights Cancer 25th anniversary giving campaign, feel like my mom’s legacy is living on and pushing things forward in a way that would make her proud,” said Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno. “We are really appreciative that the NHLPA and NHL have recognized the Janis Foligno Foundation and that they continue to highlight the many important cancer-related initiatives around the League.”

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, a (national) cancer organization, also received a grant as part of the NHL and NHLPA’s giving campaign to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer. The organization was chosen with help from Anaheim Ducks director of goaltending Sudarshan Maharaj who bravely beat his battle with pancreatic cancer this year.

“It’s been an emotional year for my family and me, culminating with the incredible news that I am cancer free,” said Sudarshan Maharaj, Director of Goaltending for the Anaheim Ducks. “The support I received from around the hockey world is beyond words. It was an honor to work alongside my good friend and fellow coach Mike Stothers in partnership with the NHL and NHLPA to raise cancer awareness in Orange County and inspire others amid their battles.”

The following is a complete list of organizations that each received a $25,000 grant to continue their impactful work:

Ben Stelter Foundation

The Ben Stelter Foundation is dedicated to helping families with children battling cancer, particularly Glioblastoma, and to bringing proton therapy to Canada. The foundation is named after Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter who became an inspiration for Connor McDavid and the entire Oilers community while he battled brain cancer. The foundation is focused on providing magical experiences for kids with cancer, providing medical equipment to families at home, and supporting cancer research.

Cure 4 The Kids

Cure 4 the Kids is a treatment center for children battling cancer and rare diseases in Southern Nevada, dedicated to advancing the treatment and prevention of childhood diseases through clinical expertise, cutting-edge research, and innovative approaches. Cure 4 The Kids was selected as a grant recipient organization in collaboration with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman, and testicular cancer survivor, Shea Theodore.

Dear Jack Foundation

The Dear Jack Foundation provides impactful programs benefiting adolescents and young adults (AYA) diagnosed with cancer and their families to improve their quality of life from treatment to survivorship. Andrew McMahon, the organization’s founder and a 12-year leukemia survivor, sang the American national anthem at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Friends of Kids with Cancer

Friends of Kids with Cancer supports vulnerable youth. Their mission is to provide recreational, emotional, and educational support to patients of pediatric cancer and their families in the St. Louis region. The organization was chosen in collaboration with the St. Louis Blues and is also supported by the Blues for Kids program. The $25,000 grant helps fund their art therapy program where patients and siblings work with art therapists to express, distract, or help process what they are going through.

Janis Foligno Foundation

The Janis Foligno Foundation was created in loving memory of Janis Foligno, mother to Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno and Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno and wife to NHL Alumnus Mike Foligno, who passed away after a courageous battle with breast cancer in July 2009. The foundation, which is devoted to fundraising for the fight against cancer, with efforts to invest the money raised into research projects, treatment care, support efforts and innovative studies, was honored at the United Center prior to the Blackhawks’ game on April 7, 2024.

Mario Lemieux Foundation

The Mario Lemieux Foundation is dedicated to funding cancer research and patient care as well as supporting families in challenging medical situations. The foundation was founded in 1993 by NHL Alumnus Mario Lemieux when he was suddenly diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease. It has since committed more than $37 million to cancer research and patient care initiatives in the Pittsburgh region and beyond.

Scotland’s Yard Grand River Hospital Foundation

Scotland’s Yard is a community initiative focused on augmenting care closer to home for children with cancer and other serious illnesses. Inspired by Scotland, a young cancer survivor, a group of dedicated friends and neighbors including Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chariot and his wife, Jacqueline, work together to raise money for Grand River Hospital projects that will help children, and their families, get more care locally. Included in those efforts to raise money is the annual Scotland’s Yard Road Hockey Classic.

PanCAN and Ronald McDonald House

The Anaheim Ducks along with coaches and cancer survivors Sudharshan ‘Sudsie’ Mahara and Mike Stothers teamed up to split their $25,000 donation into two $12,500 grants. Each grant was gifted to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and the Ronald McDonald House.

PanCAN aims to take bold action to improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge, and advocating for patients. Additionally, the Ducks have a longstanding relationship with Ronald McDonald House Orange County, a place that provides comfort, care and support by keeping families together when their child needs medical care in Southern California hospitals.

The 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by TwiceDaily

The 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily is an initiative of the Nashville Predators Foundation launched by two of the Clubs’ influential players, retired goaltender Pekka Rinne and former captain Shea Weber. This initiative works with Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to raise funds and awareness for cancer research and provide unforgettable Smashville hockey experiences to kids.

Team Ax Foundation

Team Ax Foundation’s mission is to raise awareness and increase funding for pediatric cancer research. The organization was founded by NHL Alumnus Kyle Quincey and his wife Rachel Quincey after their almost one-year-old son Axl was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020.

