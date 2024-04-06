Three-Goal Third Propels Canes Past Capitals

Another Suboptimal Start...

24 hours after allowing three first period goals to the Bruins, things got started on the wrong foot for Canes once again.

Just 3:31 in, Alex Ovechkin beat Jaccob Slavin to a rebound in front and put it back behind Pyotr Kochetkov, who was playing in his team-leading 40th game of the season.

Carolina was able to get things going in the right direction afterward, registering the game's next 11 shots, but before they could get to the break the game's greatest goal-scorer doubled the advantage for the visitors.

Redirecting a shot from the point after an offensive zone faceoff win, the Canes went back to the locker room trailing by a pair.