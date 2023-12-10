VANCOUVER, BC. - The Carolina Hurricanes suffered a fourth consecutive loss to start their road trip, falling to the Vancouver Canucks by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.
Road Trip Struggles Continue In Vancouver
Missed defensive assignments loom large en route to narrow loss
Raanta Sharp Early...
After starting their trek to Canada and back 0-3, the team arrived at their westernmost destination hoping to turn their fate before heading east.
Although they did not have Andrei Svechnikov for a second consecutive game due to his upper-body injury, Antti Raanta did his part in trying to keep the group from falling out of a game quickly like they did Wednesday in Edmonton.
Vancouver was able to get the game's first goal on some beautiful end-to-end work, but Carolina's netminder also came up with two ten-bell saves to keep his team within one at the end of 20 minutes.
The Good, The Bad...
A part of Raanta's quality start of the night was his work on the penalty kill, playing a role in the team holding Vancouver's power play 0/2. Carolina's man advantage was also unsuccessful on their two tries to kick off the evening, but special teams would remain a storyline as the game progressed.
Unfortunately, at five-on-five, Vancouver remained the better team, extending their lead to 2-0 to start the middle stanza's scoring. Ilya Mikheyev added insurance for his club, beating a Carolina forward to the back post before slamming one behind Raanta.
The first of two times missed defensive assignments would hurt the Canes in the frame, thankfully, the group had an immediate response. Just 29 seconds later, Jordan Martinook got the monkey off of his back.
His first goal of the year, #48 took a slip pass from Jesper Fast to start what would be a really nice stretch of play for the visitors.
Perhaps Carolina's best segment of the night, they were clawing for an equalizing, but instead, the other aforementioned missed defensive assignment allowed the Canucks to reclaim their two-goal lead via J.T. Miller.
As frustrating as the occurrences were for Rod Brind'Amour's group, there was hope heading to the third period.
On their third power play chance of the period, their fifth of the night, Brady Skjei came up in a big spot.
Despite not being on either of the man advantage units, #76 was on the ice late in the effort as the team was transitioning to five-on-five play, and put home a fantastic feed from Dmitry Orlov to make it a 3-2 game.
Had It Tied In The Third...
A one-goal game headed to the final horn, the Canes actually tied the game just 2:10 into the final stanza.
Stefan Noesen, who has been one of the team's better players on the trip, scored for a second consecutive game to make it a 3-3 contest. Displaying more net-front presence, Jack Drury tipped a Brent Burns shot from the point, and the power forward cleaned up the scraps.
His eighth of the season, the tally provided optimism for the Canes.
Sadly, it was short-lived.
Just 79 seconds later, Elias Pettersson won his battle behind the net and wrapped home what would go on to be the game-winning goal.
Although 16:31 remained, Carolina could not find a fourth goal before the end of 60 minutes.
The two missed defensive assignments in the second period stood out as the difference, separating the two teams in a 4-3 score.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour harping on the two missed defensive assignments as a key reason for the loss...
"All I think in my head right now is how we just give two goals up. They made nice plays, but they're covered. That doesn't work."
Sebastian Aho sharing his frustrations...
"We could've won the game. That's not the standard we've set before. We're not happy about the game right now. We just have to be better overall. There are just so many details in the game that we have to do better. We've done a lot of talking. Now it's time to put it out there and show it to everyone."
Aho after he was asked what the message was in the team's players-only meeting that was held post-game...
"We're not happy and we're frustrated. We've done a lot of talking... The time is now to show it to us and to everyone what we're capable of. The only way out is together."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly to Ottawa on Sunday. They're scheduled to practice on Monday and return to game action Tuesday against the Senators.
